Friday Five: Hot Date, PHO, and more new Minnesota music videos

Hot Date, "Manic"

Sponsor

Sponsor

Video premiere: Hot Date, “Manic”

Hot Date — the indie pop duo of Nora O’Brien and Eric Carranza — just released an EP called Spaces, and Cobey Rouse shot and edited a video to the first track. “Will you get better?” the chorus asks. Hot Date play the Kitty Cat Klub with Tabah and Jillian Rae on Feb. 24.

PHO, “#2”

This one you just have to watch. PHO, a Prince-approved funk septet, brought their moms to this video shoot, and you’ll find out why about a minute and a half in.

Perfume Monster, “Lost Boyz”

Vibey R&B project Perfume Monster is back with “a retro video for a retro song.” “Lost Boyz” would go nicely with some Velvet Negroni; hopefully they’ll throw a show sometime soon?

Jessica Manning, “Somewhere Else”

“Somewhere Else” closes out Jessica Manning’s album 2017 What If I Run; recently, she brought the song to Oak Park, Ill. to perform at Veltway Sessions.

Mine, “Waving Goodbye”

Gretchen Doebler (vocals), Jesse Miller (bass), Mason Butler (guitar/vocals), and Matt Schiebe (drums) are Mine, a rock band based in Minneapolis. They pulled off this video using “15 gallons of homemade green slime [and] a very slippery kiddie pool.”