Friday Five: POLIÇA + s t a r g a z e, Kiss the Tiger, and more new Minnesota music videos

Actors Frida Mercury and Taiwanda Suessbrich-Joaquim in "Agree"

POLIÇA + s t a r g a z e, “Agree”

Poliça and orchestral group s t a r g a z e are one week away from releasing their collaborative album, Music for the Long Emergency. They’ve prefaced the release with a video by Maria Juranic, as tender as Channy Leaneagh’s vocals and as urgent as s t a r g a z e’s violins. See both bands together on Feb. 21 at First Avenue.

Kiss The Tiger, “Starting To See You”

“Starting To See You” isn’t just impressive for being Kiss the Tiger‘s first official music video. It’s impressive for its cast, full of local theater artists; its variety of settings, all held together by lighting; and its beautiful music. The band play the Varsity Theater re-opening party tonight and the 7th St Entry on Feb. 20.

darling lily gave, “Off, Then On”

Taylor Donskey (DIVES, Lena Elizabeth) has been working on darling lily gave for years. He’s prepared two albums, Cartograph pensive and Lomograph loud, and he’ll debut his new project at Icehouse on Feb. 22nd.

Just Wulf, “Enough (feat. Guante)”

Just Wulf rapped and acted; John Shrimpnose made the beat; Guante’s on the feature. More than enough reasons for you to check out this song.

Straya, “Leach”

This is a barrage of guitar — until things calm down in minute seven. Straya release their album Sobereyed on Feb. 16, and they’ll celebrate with a release show at Mortimer’s.