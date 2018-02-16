Friday Five: S. Carey, Koo Koo Kanga Roo featuring Slug, and more new Minnesota music videos

S. Carey - More I See

Sponsor

Sponsor

S. Carey, “More I See”

S. Carey gets adopted by a sweet family in “More I See,” a song from his upcoming album Hundred Acres (out Feb. 23).

Koo Koo Kanga Roo, “Leftovers (feat. Slug)”

Koo Koo Kanga Roo crusade against food waste in “Leftovers,” with help from puppets, Slug, and quirky breakfast spot Hot Plate.

Dessa, “Fire Drills” (lyric video)

Dessa lyric videos come in handy. Even if you think you’ve caught every reference or joke, you’ll see more when the words are spelled out in front of you.

OKnice, “GOTDANG!”

OKnice‘s beautiful stop motion project, which covers ground from Seven Corners to Saint Anthony Park, was shot and edited by Kevin Vogel. Rhymesayers fans should enjoy this one.

Niles, “Become (The Livest) Pt. 3”

Niles, aka Chadwick Phillips, is hot on the beat as he cruises around Minneapolis.