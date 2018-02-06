Photos: The Jets reunite for rare appearance at Super Bowl Live

The Jets reunite for Super Bowl Live (Photos by Steven Cohen)

On Friday night, February 2, the Nicollet Mall concert series known as Super Bowl Live showcased ZULUZULUU, who just announced that day that they would be changing their name to Astralblak; the Grand Marais blues-rock artist Cobi; a rare reunion performance by ’80s Billboard-charting stars the Jets; and the R&B trio King, which features Minneapolis-born sisters Amber and Paris Strother.

As with many of the shows on Nicollet Mall, the curators for Super Bowl Live, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, spent the night eagerly watching the performances from the side of the stage, with Jimmy Jam even stepping out to dance with the Jets during their set.

Check out photos from all four performances below by Steven Cohen, who shot many of this week’s Super Bowl Live event for the Current.

Astralblak (formerly ZULUZULUU)

Cobi

The Jets

KING