Prince pop-up exhibit opens for Super Bowl in Minneapolis

Photos by Steven Cohen for MPR

Prince fans in Minnesota know they can see many outfits, instruments, and other items related to the late icon at Paisley Park, and at the occasional pop-up like the one that hit Mall of America in 2016. Much of Prince’s gear even traveled to London for a major exhibit last fall. Here’s what you couldn’t do at any of those exhibits, though: take pictures.

That’s not the case at a pop-up exhibit that’s now open on the first floor of the “Dayton’s Project” — also known as the former Dayton’s (for older Minnesotans) and the former Macy’s (for younger ones) — as part of the Super Bowl festivities, through at least this weekend. Photographer Steve Cohen took a look at a few of the instruments and outfits, displayed in Prince’s actual traveling wardrobe cases. A bonus stop for people who want to see as much Prince gear as possible: the Hard Rock Cafe at Mall of America.