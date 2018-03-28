Electric Fetus to celebrate 50 years with June 9 party at First Avenue

The Electric Fetus in June 2017. (Jackie Renzetti/MPR)

The Electric Fetus has announced plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a show in the First Avenue Mainroom on Saturday, June 9. New Jersey-based indie rockers Real Estate will be headlining.

The stacked bill also features Habibi, a New York psych-rock band with Iranian-American roots, as well as locals the Flamin’ Ohs and the Last Import. First Ave’s Roy Freedom will be the DJ for the night, and David Campbell will host.

The store describes itself as “a gathering place for music heads and counter-culturists in Minnesota since 1968.” Founded by four friends in the West Bank neighborhood of Minneapolis, the Fetus moved to its current location on the corner of 4th and Franklin avenues in 1972.

That location has since expanded, and there is also a store in Duluth. Out of the original four founders, only Keith Covart remains. Covart’s daughter Stephanie and her husband Aaron came on board a number of years ago to carry on the Fetus family-owned tradition.

Over the past five decades, the store has seen countless musical guests and become part of Minnesota’s pop-culture firmament — a place sealed by its Prince endorsement and Ringo Starr rocking a Fetus tee at the 2010 Grammys.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon for $20 via eTix and First Ave outlets (including the Fetus, of course).