Friday Five: Charlie Parr, Prof, and more new Minnesota music videos

Charlie Parr, "Dog"

Sponsor

Sponsor

Charlie Parr, “Dog”

Those who follow Charlie Parr know his album Dog echoes of depression, but also the bond between human and animals. Directed and edited by Dan Huiting, Parr’s story-driven video for the title track is set in Duluth, featuring cameos by several local dogs, the Aerial Lift Bridge, and Parr himself.

Prof, “Criminal”

Prof‘s “Criminal” may come hot on the heels of his last music video, “Andre The Giant,” but tonally, they’re miles apart. Directed and edited by Tomas Aksamit, this project showcases Prof’s introspective side. It’s all off his album Pookie Baby, out April 13.

Tucker Sterling Jensen, “Delusions (feat. Lena Elizabeth, Laura Hugo, and Lydia Liza)”

Lydia Liza, Laura Hugo, and Lena Elizabeth harmonize with Tucker Jensen as the Dirt Train frontperson sings his song “Delusions.” Meanwhile, the camera travels around and around the musicians, possibly just as disoriented as the narrator.

Humbird, “December”

Coming off a strong performance opening for Fox & Coyote at the Entry, Humbird releases “December,” a winter tune she hopes will touch us even in spring, summer, and beyond.

Ben Noble, “Little One”

Sitting at a Young Chang grand, Ben Noble performs “Little One” off his album Whisky Priest. See Noble at Solid State Records on May 25 and Father Hennepin Bluff Park on June 28.