Friday Five: Dessa, The Shackletons, and more new Minnesota music videos

Dessa in "5 Out Of 6"

Dessa, “5 Out Of 6”

Dessa paces through New York City streets and beyond in this Raquel Marvez-directed video. See her at the Rochester Art Center on April 4 or First Avenue on April 6 (both shows sold out).

The Shackletons, “Minnesota Girls”

He’s sorry, Brian Wilson. Read all about the Shackletons‘ new video in a premiere by Maia Jacobson.

The Staves and yMusic, “The Way Is Read”

The Walker Art Center has shared some video of the Staves and yMusic‘s collaboration The Way is Read. Here’s the title track.

Maria and the Coins, “Collide”

Maria and the Coins — aka Maria Coyne (vocals), Nick Baker (guitar), Zaq Baker (keys), and Sheldon Way (drums) — opened for Laila Biali at the Turf Club last night. If you want a sampling, check out “Collide.”

David LeDuc, “Hitman (feat. Katia Cardenas)”

David LeDuc shares a catchy tune off his EP Lucid, which he’ll release April 3 at the Uptown VFW.