Friday Five: jeremy messersmith, Reina del Cid, and more new Minnesota music videos

Jeremy Messersmith, "Purple Hearts"

Sponsor

Sponsor

jeremy messersmith, “Purple Hearts”

Fingers crossed this lurking creature doesn’t show up at jeremy’s March 30 First Avenue show.

Reina del Cid, “Beverly”

The character of Beverly pushed Rerun City into being. Reina del Cid explains here — and performs at First Avenue tonight.

Manny Phesto, “Young Bro”

Southside spitter Manny Phesto deals with his “Young Bro” in this Mercies May-directed video.

Afrokeys, “Low”

Afrokeys (whom you may know from his Lady Midnight collaboration: Parables of Neptune) cuts off and burns 12 years of hair, all while a gorgeous, dark Auto-Tune vocal graces a bright guitar beat.

Andy Cook, “Swirl”

Andy Cook shares some footage from Pachyderm Studio, featuring familiar faces like Al Church and Jeremy Ylvisaker, who produced this song. “Swirl” is the first single off Cook’s EP Modern Man, out April 13.