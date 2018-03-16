Friday Five: McNasty Brass Band, Sleeping Jesus, and more new Minnesota music videos

McNasty Brass Band singing to "Boyfriend Can't Dance"

Sponsor

Sponsor

McNasty Brass Band, “Boyfriend Can’t Dance (Live)”

McNasty Brass Band sing and play their hearts out to “Boyfriend Can’t Dance” from King Size Life (2017). The music was recorded and mixed by Jason McGlone (remember that name) at the Hideaway Studios, while Rob Schlette did the mastering.

Sleeping Jesus, “Cigarette Skies”

Director Nathaniel Nelson toys with color in the new Sleeping Jesus video, which is set to “Cigarette Skies” from their 2017 EP House Plants.

Jessica Manning, “Red Birds (Live)”

Jessica Manning is tireless in promoting her beautiful album What If I Run. She performs “Red Birds,” the album’s first track, at Welcome to the Goulson’s in this video.

Ingeborg von Agassiz, “Sun Beats Down”

Duluthian Ingeborg von Agassiz shares an eerie tune from her debut album O Giver Of Dreams.

Emily Haavik & the 35s, “Candle (Live)”

Emily Haavik & the 35s spend a lot of time driving from Duluth to Minneapolis and vice versa — hence the name. After spending years in Duluth, Haavik recently moved to Minneapolis, and she’s been writing and recording the band’s upcoming debut album with Jason McGlone of the Hideway Studios (here he is again). If you’d like to support the band, check out their GoFundMe page.

Michelle Truax, Sarah Feyder, and Aaron Boothe helped work on this catchy “Candle” video at Duluth’s Scratch Studios.