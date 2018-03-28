Lakewood Cemetery to host weekly live music series

Lakewood Memorial Chapel in 2015. (August Schwerdfeger/CC BY 2.0)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Live music is coming to a resting place for the dead. The first show of a new Lakewood Cemetery series, featuring Anonymous Choir on April 8, is already sold out, and there are already two more shows on the series event calendar.

Dedicated in 1910, the historic Byzantine-style Lakewood Memorial Chapel was modeled after the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul by prominent Minneapolis architect Harry Wild Jones. Its 10-million-piece mosaic interior, created by New York designer Charles Lamb, features a 65-foot dome ringed with stained glass windows and 12 mosaic angels.

With the exception of some gospel and classical music, which you’d expect from a chapel, this is a first for Lakewood. Tickets are priced at an accessible $10, and the alcohol-free shows will take place on Sunday afternoons, as opposed to Friday nights.

The all-woman vocal ensemble Anonymous Choir is fitting for the start of such a unique series. The group are known for their reinterpretations of rock classics and old-school favorites, developing the songs into massive vocal productions that are sure to resonate in the chapel’s pristine acoustics.

The sounds of guitars, banjos, and vocal harmonies will fill the chapel’s dome with soothing tunes every first Sunday. Coming up, the cemetery still has tickets available for local folk acts David Huckfelt on May 6 and Dusty Heart on June 10. Can the band Lakewood Cemetery be far behind?