Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce stadium tour, including show in Minneapolis

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

After much speculation of a follow-up to their 2014 On the Run tour, which lacked a Minneapolis date, fans across North America will have a chance to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z live this summer. They will be coming to Minneapolis on August 8, just several concerts into the On the Run II tour, to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium. According to Rolling Stone, the North American tour begins after a 15-stop European route in June.

Since their last tour, both halves of the music industry’s wealthiest couple have released very successful projects, including Beyoncé’s 2016 hit album Lemonade, and Jay-Z’s 4:44 album, which came out just last year.

In the time between the first OTR Tour, and the announcement of the upcoming tour, Queen Bey and Hov have faced relationship and family challenges, which heavily influenced the lyrical content on their recent projects. On the brighter side, 2017 also saw the birth of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who already have their names trademarked, in order to protect and add to the family brand right away.

Tickets for the tour, which range in price from $19 to $1,993, go on sale March 19 via Live Nation, Tidal and Beyhive.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z OTR II Tour Dates (North America only)

July 25 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

August 2 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 5 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

August 10 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

August 13 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

August 18 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

August 23 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium

August 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 29 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

August 31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

September 11 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

September 13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 15 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

September 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

September 27 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

September 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

October 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Adrian Williams is a Music Business student at Augsburg University. As both musician and producer, he is also an intern writer on the Local Current’s digital team.