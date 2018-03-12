Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce stadium tour, including show in Minneapolis
After much speculation of a follow-up to their 2014 On the Run tour, which lacked a Minneapolis date, fans across North America will have a chance to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z live this summer. They will be coming to Minneapolis on August 8, just several concerts into the On the Run II tour, to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium. According to Rolling Stone, the North American tour begins after a 15-stop European route in June.
Since their last tour, both halves of the music industry’s wealthiest couple have released very successful projects, including Beyoncé’s 2016 hit album Lemonade, and Jay-Z’s 4:44 album, which came out just last year.
In the time between the first OTR Tour, and the announcement of the upcoming tour, Queen Bey and Hov have faced relationship and family challenges, which heavily influenced the lyrical content on their recent projects. On the brighter side, 2017 also saw the birth of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who already have their names trademarked, in order to protect and add to the family brand right away.
Tickets for the tour, which range in price from $19 to $1,993, go on sale March 19 via Live Nation, Tidal and Beyhive.
Beyoncé & Jay-Z OTR II Tour Dates (North America only)
July 25 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
August 2 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 5 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
August 10 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
August 13 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
August 18 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
August 23 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
August 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 29 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
August 31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
September 11 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
September 13 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 15 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
September 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
September 27 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
September 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
October 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Adrian Williams is a Music Business student at Augsburg University. As both musician and producer, he is also an intern writer on the Local Current’s digital team.