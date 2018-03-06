Record Store Day 2018 includes exclusives from Prince, Dessa, David Bowie, and Courtney Barnett

Courtney Barnett at The Current in 2016. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

This year, Record Store Day is taking place on April 21. Artists releasing Record Store Day exclusives include Prince, Dessa, David Bowie, Courtney Barnett, Bob Dylan, and the Grateful Dead, just to name a few.

Fans of Prince can pick up a seven-track single LP version of 1999 this Record Store Day. This version of 1999 has been unavailable for 35 years, since its original release in 1983. It also features the LP’s original alternative cover.

Prince isn’t the only Minnesotan featured in this year’s Record Store Day releases. Doomtree is releasing a 7″ from Dessa on transparent blue vinyl. The record includes two of Dessa’s songs: “Quinine” and “Boy Crazy” (from her latest album, Chime). The 7″ also features a reading of one of her previously unreleased short stories, “And Now A Short Recess.”

Four releases from David Bowie will be available this Record Store Day, including his self-titled album and a full-length demo of “Let’s Dance.” Welcome to the Blackout (Live in London ’78) and the 1977 compilation album, Bowie Now, will be released for the first time.

Courtney Barnett will preview two new songs from her upcoming album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, with a 12″ disc that includes the tracks “City Looks Pretty” and “Sunday Roast.” Barnett is also releasing a picture disc version of The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas.

In 1987, Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead teamed up on tour. Now, you can listen to the Grateful Dead back up Dylan on Dylan and the Dead, an LP that features seven of Dylan’s classic songs. Originally released in 1989, the special Record Store Day release will be pressed on red-and-blue tie-dye vinyl. You can also pick up Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 2/27/69, a boxed set of live recordings from the Grateful Dead shows and a reissue of Jerry Garcia’s 1982 album, Run for the Roses.

First Aid Kit are releasing a 7″ featuring both a live and studio version of their song “You Are The Problem Here,” which they originally recorded for last year’s International Women’s Day.

Other artists releasing Record Store Day exclusives include Arcade Fire, the National, Sufjan Stevens, U2, Jason Isbell, Wilco, and the Rolling Stones. You can check out the Record Store Day official website for a complete list of 2018 releases and participating stores.

On April 21, keep an eye out for Jill Riley and Brian Oake, who will be visiting local record stores with producer Anna Reed in The Current van. Oake and Riley will stop by Down in the Valley, Hymies, Electric Fetus, Mill City Sound, Flashlight Vinyl, and maybe a few other record stores in the area.

Colleen Cowie is a student at Macalester College. She hosts the show Locally Sourced on WMCN.