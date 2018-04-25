Can you identify Prince songs in the first second? Questlove can.

So you’re a Prince superfan. Could you name any Prince song if you only hear the song’s first second? How about the first half-second? How about the first quarter-second?

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon couldn’t stump his bandleader, Prince obsessive Questlove, in a special “Prince Edition” of a One-Second Song Quiz that Fallon says was inspired by Jack White, who prides himself on being able to identify any Beatles song in the first second.

Questlove was promoting his new book Creative Quest, a manual on creativity.

