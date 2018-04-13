Friday Five: Dan Israel, Jolly Pops, and more new Minnesota music videos

Mr. Israel, we're ready for your close-up.

Dan Israel — “You’re Free”

Veteran singer-songwriter Dan Israel, who was the first ever musical guest on The Current’s Local Show, is back with his 14th album. You’re Free is out now, and Israel will be celebrating the release with a May 9 show at the Cedar Cultural Center. Photographer and videographer Steven Cohen shot the video, which takes Dan and the band from rehearsal space to stage to skyline.

The Jolly Pops — “Voy a Comerte!”

This cute clip accompanies the first-ever Spanish language song by “Dad-centric” Minnesota band the Jolly Pops, whose new LP is appropriately named We Are Happy Dads — you may have heard their music on Rock the Cradle. They’ll be at MacPhail Center for Music on May 5 for two free family-friendly shows celebrating the release. Two of the album’s other tracks include guest appearances by Adam Levy of the Bunny Clogs.

Tiny Desk Contest entries

Entries have closed for NPR’s annual Tiny Desk Contest. It would be an incredible coup for another Minnesotan to win the national contest just two years after Duluth’s Gaelynn Lea took the prize, but dozens of locals are throwing their hats into the ring. Just one of many entrants is Vie Boheme, who brings a full band and a backup vocalist for her soulful submission.

Porno Wolves — “Young Moon Rising”

Sing along with Porno Wolves’ “Young Moon Rising,” from last year’s Renegades. The art for this lyric video is by Becca Hart, who’s also a superb actor currently starring in The Wolves at the Jungle Theater. Having just celebrated a vinyl release, the band are off to Europe for a two-week tour with shows in France, Germany, and Belgium.

Har Mar takes tallboys to the next level

This educational video came out last month, but we’ve waited until now to share it because tomorrow marks the release of Har Mar Superstar’s Bye Bye 16 oz Personal Tall Boy Best Summer Ever Beer at Modist Brewing. Har Mar will be performing at the brewery’s second anniversary party, as will Marijuana Deathsquads and other local artists.