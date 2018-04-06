Friday Five: Roma di Luna, Now, Now, and more new Minnesota music videos

Channy Leaneagh in Roma di Luna's "Crying"

Roma di Luna – “Crying”

Recently reunited band Roma di Luna cover Roy Orbison’s “Crying” from their new album, We Were Made to Forgive — which drops today! James Everest directed and edited the black-and-white video. If you’ll be in Minneapolis on May 4, you may want to scoop up tickets to their Cedar Cultural Center release show.

Now, Now – “AZ”

Now, Now‘s “AZ” is simply gorgeous — just like the rest of their recent videos, all directed by Alexa San Román. Their album Saved drops May 18, and they’ll perform at the Basilica Block Party on July 6.

Al Church – “Night Games”

Al Church turns back time in “Night Games,” a video about flashlight-equipped kids playing Capture the Flag (as well as other titular night games) after dark. Church will hold a vinyl release show at the Turf Club on April 27.

Double Grave – “Laetitia”

Double Grave are getting people excited for their Empty Hands EP, out April 27 via Sad Cactus (7″) and Forged Artifacts (cassette). They open for Blinds at the Entry on April 9.

Keenan The First – “How It Goes”

St. Paul native Keenan The First lives some strange realities in his Revolutionary Road-perfect life. Joel Blacker directs.