Friday Five: Student 1, Nikki Jean, and more new Minnesota music videos

Student 1 in "Ready"

Student 1 — “Ready”

Rapper Student 1 and creative team CMNCLTR follow up their fantastic “Paint” video with “Ready,” a track from Stu’s forthcoming EP Dork, which drops today.

Nikki Jean — “People & Planes”

Things get catastrophic in this video from Rhymesayers artist (and native Minnesotan) Nikki Jean, who’ll perform at this year’s official Soundset Before Party with the Klituation.

Tufawon — “Pray”

Tufawon took advantage of this year’s April blizzard by venturing outside and shooting a self-directed music video. “Pray” is from his EP Self Care.

SOLANA — “Shuga (prod. Aphotic)”

The University of Minnesota Dance Collective, a student-led club, choreographed this accompaniment to SOLANA‘s “Shuga.”

Ice Palace — “Silence Is Clean”

Two people tread water, then disappear under the lake’s surface in this video by Ice Palace. Their first album in nine years, How I Came to Win the War, comes out this October.