Guthrie Theater announces ‘A Purple Celebration’ of Prince

Photo by Mark Vancleave, courtesy Guthrie Theater.

For Minnesotans, April is tinted in a familiar shade of purple. This is because Minnesota celebrates the life of Prince all month long, and there doesn’t seem to be a wrong way to do it. The Guthrie Theater announced today that it too will be honoring the life of Prince, with a special community event called A Purple Celebration.

The free event will take place on April 16 from 8-11 p.m. in the first and fourth floor lobbies of the Guthrie. The evening will include music and poetry inspired by Prince, and a performance by JD and Fred Steele with the Mill City Choir. The second half of the event will feature DJ Jake Rudh spinning tunes.

There will also be opportunities for fans to bring out their creative side. A crafting station will be available to create memorabilia, a “Fabulous Purple Hair Booth” will provide glittery purple hairstyles, and some of Prince’s favorite snacks like popcorn, pancakes, and Tootsie Pops will be served all evening.

A Purple Celebration is a part of the Guthrie’s “Happenings” series, which brings together current events and artistic expression in hopes of starting a conversation.

In addition to the Guthrie, there will be many other events dedicated to Prince all month long. To name just a few: Paisley Park will host Celebration 2018 from April 19-22, First Avenue has an “Erotic City” dance party on April 21, and “Prince: Live on the Big Stage” will take place at Target Center on April 21.