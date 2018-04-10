Holidae debut “Royalty” video, announce forthcoming EP

Dancers Kanami Nakabayashi and Connor Timpe in Holidae's "Royalty"

Sponsor

Sponsor

Pop duo Holidae made a splash in 2016, winning the Star Tribune‘s Are You Local? contest and performing sets all over the Twin Cities. Then, they briefly dipped under the radar. Today, vocalist Ashley Gold and producer Garrett Neal are back with big news; not only have they dropped a new music video today, they’re also planning an EP release this summer.

“Royalty” comes from Holidae’s debut album, Tantrum, and the video features dancers Kanami Nakabayashi and Connor Timpe directed by Ashley Gold. It was shot in a Texas warehouse during South by Southwest. According to Gold, the song is about “choosing when to walk away from someone or something that no longer serves you.” She continues, “It’s the battle between the grasping energy you feel to stay in an unhealthy situation versus the tenderness and liberation you feel when you gently let go and choose yourself. It’s about recognizing that you are inherently worthy and deserving of being treated like ROYALTY.”

The EP is untitled and not yet set for a specific date, but we’ll hear details from Holidae soon.