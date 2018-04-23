New album of unreleased Prince music planned for fall 2018

Photo by Nancy Bundt, © the Prince Estate.

Sponsor

Sponsor

Troy Carter, an executive who’s serving as “entertainment advisor” to Prince’s estate, tells Variety that the estate is planning to release “a full-length album” of previously unreleased Prince material sometime this fall. Although Carter didn’t divulge many details about the music, he indicted that the release will be a cohesive body of work from a specific time period rather than a broader compilation.

“Michael Howe, who’s been working with us on the archive, has done a tremendous job of finding some special pieces of work, and one of the pieces that he found, all of us fell in love with it and decided this was special enough for fans to hear. So we’re putting the final touches on it,” Carter told Variety. The album will be released on Warner Bros., the label Prince famously split from in the ’90s before surprisingly reaching a new agreement with the label shortly before his death.

Carter says that despite concern about the condition of some of the material in Prince’s legendary Vault, today’s restoration methods have been able to restore just about everything. “We haven’t run across any real issues in terms of the condition of material,” he says, noting that the estate has “a very specific plan” for the gradual release of material from the Vault.

The decision to release the album, Carter said, came after the wild success of last week’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Looking ahead to other projects, will there be a Prince jukebox musical? Carter isn’t ruling it out. “We’re in conversations with several projects now that we’ll be talking about later on,” he said.

Listen to our new stream Purple Current for music by Prince, his influences, and musicians who are carrying his legacy forward.