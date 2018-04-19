Record Store Day 2018: What’s happening in the Twin Cities

Dusty Heart at the Current in March 2018. On Record Store Day, they'll be performing at the Electric Fetus. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

This coming Saturday, April 21, is the date for Record Store Day 2018 — and this year marks the tenth anniversary of the international event. As per tradition, there is a whole list of special releases and Record Store Day exclusives from artists both local and non-local. Record stores across the Twin Cities are jumping into the holiday spirit hosting live music performances, block parties, and exclusive Record Store Day deals.

The Current’s Jill Riley, Brian Oake, Anna Reed, and Matt Perkins will be out and about hitting record stores across the Twin Cities on Saturday — follow The Current on Twitter to catch up with them, and enter online for a chance to win a special RSD prize pack from The Current and Dogfish Head. Also check out Jeyca Maldonado-Medina’s history of Record Store Day ambassadors.

Agharta Records – St. Paul

Right on University Avenue in St. Paul, Agharta will be opening at 8:30 a.m. and Record Store Day shoppers can expect to find thousands of titles and perhaps live music.

Barely Brothers Records – St. Paul

Barely Brothers will have as many of the Record Store Day releases available as they can get their hands on, and shoppers can stick around for a stacked afternoon of live music.

12:00 – Reed Grimm

1:00 – Mike Gunther

2:00 – Mike Nicolai

3:00 – Erik Koskinen & Band with Miss Becky Kapell

4:00 – Lutheran Heat

5:00 – Wild Planet

Caydence Records and Coffee – St. Paul

Caydence will open at 8 a.m. and their celebration is set to include Record Store Day exclusives (they’re joining forces with Rock and Roll Music Sale for an extra 3,000 LPs and EPs), sidewalk art, media and book sale, food from their Payne Avenue Restuarant neighbors, and live music from 2-7 p.m.

Alex Tulp

ColourCaster

J-Sully & Tarik

Night of Joy

The Bad Man

Cheapo Discs – Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Blaine

Cheapo doesn’t normally throw a big blowout party like some other record stores, and the same goes for this year, but the local favorite will have as many exclusive releases available as possible and they’ll be opening at 9 a.m.

Dead Media Records – Minneapolis

Radio K is presenting a Record Store Day block party in the back alley and parking lot of Dead Media from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, music, local vendors, games, and a huge clearance section inside with 15% off used vinyl. Live music starts outside at noon and local artists to be featured will include:

Cult of Percolation

New Primals

The Fox Loves

Sass

c. Kostra + Tekk Nikk

Moodie Black

Waveless

Down in the Valley – Golden Valley, Crystal, Maple Grove

Down in the Valley is open at 9 a.m. on Record Store Day and they have a full list of their special releases listed on their website. All three of Down in the Valley’s locations are teaming up with Surly Brewing Company, handing out coupons for a free beer on April 22 at the destination brewery with the purchase of a record. Brian, Jill, Anna, and Matt will definitely be making an appearance!

Eclipse Records – St. Paul

Eclipse is also teaming up with Surly, and they’ll be handing out the same coupons for a free beer at Surly’s brewery the day after Record Store Day. Opening at 10 a.m., the store will have DJs, raffles and giveaways, and many of the Record Store Day exclusives.

Electric Fetus – Minneapolis

The Fetus will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they’ll have a big event like the always do; live music, exclusive releases, food, giveaways, and a visit by Oake and Riley.

9:15 a.m. – Edison High School Jazz Band

10:30 a.m. – DJ Jake Rudh of Transmission

12 p.m. – Chris Koza

1:15 p.m. – Dusty Heart

2:30 p.m. – Two Harbors

3:45 p.m. – Greg Grease

5:00 p.m. – Why Not

Extreme Noise – Minneapolis

Limited Record Store Day releases, tons of marked-down stock, and giveaways throughout the day are what shoppers can expect at Extreme Noise. They’ll have free coffee and bakery treats in the morning for the early birds who come at 8 a.m. and you can enjoy a free soda and veggie dogs as you watch Color TV and Shapeshifter who are set to perform in-store that afternoon.

Fifth Element – Minneapolis

Rhymesayers fans will be able to enjoy 20-60% off select vinyl and CD’s both in stores and online. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., you’ll find in-store only Record Store Day releases, giveaways, and live music.

1 p.m. – Softporecorn (Hosts)

2 p.m. – Phillip Saint John

3 p.m. – Egypto Knuckles

4 p.m. – Christopher Michael Jensen

Flashlight Vinyl – Minneapolis

Flashlight Vinyl is bringing back their two-day block party with a multi-vendor record show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. SSSDUDE-NUTZ will have coffee and donuts for sale for the early birds. You can expect to find some giveaways and Record Store Day exclusives, though they warn they may not have all the releases, but have tried their best to get as many as possible. Our crew will also make a stop at Saturday’s event.

Hymie’s Vintage Records – Minneapolis

Hymie’s is known for their annual Record Store Day Block Party, and this year is no exception. This year will feature tons of free records, some of the most highly anticipated Record Store day releases, and live local music. The event is free and all ages, as always, and it’s on Oake and Riley’s list of Record Store Day stops.

Charlie Parr

Wild Hands

Southside Aces

Toki Wright & Big Cats

Black Widows

BLAHA

Mill City Sound – Hopkins

Mill City Sound will be open at 9 a.m. after a Facebook poll offered suggestions anywhere between 12:01 a.m. and 12 p.m. Alongside their extensive collection of exclusives ordered special for Record Store Day, shoppers can expect giveaways, food and drinks, 10% discount for 10-10-10 card holders, and a visit from The Current’s Oake and Riley.

Know Name Records – Minneapolis

Know Name is turning 41 years old the same day as Record Store Day this year, and they plan to have a variety of exclusive releases as well as other used and new pressings.

Roadrunner Records – Minneapolis

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this year, shoppers can expect short lines and lots of exclusives. There will be freebies and coupons with a qualifying purchase, grilling out on their patio around noon, the same time live music is set to start in the backyard picnic stage.

12:15 – Billie & Ernie Batson

1:15 – Chris Lynch

2:15 – Mere Kats

3:15 – Kinda Kinky

4:15 – The Carnegies

5:15 – Runes Av Vaskeri

Solid State Vinyl – Minneapolis

With an expanded store and so much more than just vinyl available, shoppers may want to be at Solid State early this year. Swag bags with coupons for the first 50 people to spend over $50 and coffee and doughnuts from Peace Coffee, Daily Coffee, Mel-O-Glaze. But you just might want to stick around because there will be food from Flagsmash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $15 spent in-store can get you a ticket to see Early Eyes at 7 p.m.