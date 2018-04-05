Superchunk to play at Grumpy’s Northeast during Art-A-Whirl

Superchunk perform at the 2012 CBGB Music Fetival New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for CBGB Festival)

This year’s Art-A-Whirl is just over a month away, and a number of venues have started releasing their schedules for live music coinciding with the annual art festival. Earlier today, Grumpy’s Northeast announced that indie-rock superheroes Superchunk will be performing at the bar’s “20th Anniversary Art-A-Whirl bash blowout” on May 19.

This year marks 20 years since the founding of Grumpy’s Northeast location. The bar has hosted free events for Art-A-Whirl every year since its opening. Grumpy’s has not yet announced the other bands that will be accompanying Superchunk for the 20th anniversary bash.

Musician/printmaker/Grumpy’s owner Tom Hazelmyer designed the poster for the event.

Hows this for a 20th Anniversary Art-A-Whirl bash blowout! The rest of the line up has plenty of doozies and will be announced in a couple weeks! Stay tuned.linocut art/poster HAZE XXL Posted by Grumpy's Northeast on Thursday, April 5, 2018

In February, Superchunk released their latest album, What a Time to Be Alive, and the band are currently on tour in support of the album. What a Time to Be Alive is the 11th album from Superchunk, whose discography spans nearly 30 years. The last time Superchunk were in Minneapolis was in 2010, when they played at First Avenue. Social-media response to the announcement has been…well, ecstatic.

Other venues that have announced Art-A-Whirl concerts include Indeed Brewing, 331 Club, and Bauhaus Brew Labs. PHO, The Bad Man, Fiji-13, BLAHA, and Porcupine are among the bands playing at Indeed Brewing from May 18-20. The 331 Club will host Charlie Parr, Mark Mallman, Sass, Gaelynn Lea, 4th Curtis, and more. Bauhaus Brew Lab’s 2018 Liquid Zoo festivities include concerts from Har Mar Superstar, Nooky Jones, Cory Wong & The Green Screen Band, Lady Lark, and Thomas Abban.

Colleen Cowie is a student at Macalester College. She hosts the show Locally Sourced on WMCN.