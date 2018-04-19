Want to get paid to polish Prince’s guitars? Paisley Park is hiring an archives supervisor

In the Purple Rain exhibit, visitors to Paisley Park find memorabilia from the movie and 13x platinum album that spent 27 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. / Photo courtesy of Paisley Park NPG Records

Since 2016, Paisley Park has opened its doors to the public as a museum, allowing Prince fans to catch a glimpse of the icon’s life through exhibits of his personal belongings. Now, Paisley Park is looking to hire someone to maintain their collection of Prince artifacts.

The job’s official title is archives supervisor. It is a full-time position in the Archives Department at Paisley Park. The job listing describes the position as a “promotional opportunity.” The listing was posted on April 12 via the American Alliance of Museums’ career website.

The responsibilities of archives supervisor at Paisley Park include the “care, catalog, storage and preservation of all artifacts and archival materials; the care, cleaning, and monitoring of all exhibits,” as well as installing and disassembling exhibits, transporting artifacts, photographing artifacts, and more. For a complete list of job responsibilities, see the official posting.

The listing states that “some knowledge of Prince is helpful,” as is “prior knowledge/experience with artifact handling, storage, and conservation.” Other desired skills include previous supervisory or management experience, computer proficiency, and interpersonal skills. The job also requires the ability to work with confidential material.

To apply for the position, applicants can complete Paisley Park’s job application and email it to jobs@officialpaisleypark.com.

If you’re looking for the soundtrack to filling out your application, you can tune in to the Purple Current stream, which will be playing all-Prince this Friday through Sunday.

The past few days have been a whirlwind of activity for Prince fans to follow. Just earlier today, the estate released the original studio recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was recorded in 1984. The single is available for purchase on picture disc vinyl via a pop-up web store, and a black disc 7″ version will be available in stores on May 25. On top of all of that, Paisley Park has launched two new websites: an online annotated Prince discography, and an interactive website called Prince2Me.

This weekend, numerous events are taking place around Minnesota in honor of the two-year anniversary of Prince’s passing, including Paisley Park’s Celebration 2018.

Colleen Cowie is a student at Macalester College. She hosts the show Locally Sourced on WMCN.