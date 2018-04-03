What are the ‘unwritten rules’ of live music?

According to Steve McPherson, AC/DC's Angus Young — seen here in 2016 — violates an unwritten rule of live music when he wears shorts onstage. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sponsor

Sponsor

As baseball fans debate whether the Orioles violated an “unwritten rule” at Sunday night’s game against the Twins when they bunted while down 7-0 in the bottom of the ninth, we asked our followers on Twitter whether there were any “unwritten rules” of live music — for both performers and audience. Here’s some of what people had to say.

For performers

Try hard not to say, "How are you doing tonight, Minneapolis?" when you are performing in St. Paul. — Erik Thompson (@eriktmpls) April 2, 2018

When your set is done and you’re not the last band of the night get your gear off the stage as quickly as possible. Don’t talk to audience members or friends. No selfies. Get your gear off the stage — Dan Henney (@d_henney) April 2, 2018

DIY bands playing together usually give a bigger cut or donate all the money to the touring acts to help out with their travel costs! — dennispop (@ktbcolors) April 2, 2018

If the audience starts talking back to you, your banter breaks are too long — Fragile Canyons (@fragilecanyons) April 2, 2018

Bands should never wear their own shirts in pics or on stage. The opening act should never cover the headliner. Play the same to 1 person as you would to 1000. Don’t “preach.” — Art Vandelay (@MarcusHooks) April 2, 2018

If you share the local gig with another local band, don't book a show the very next night at some other local bar and divide the crowd. GAH…I hate that. — Jason Fladager (@jasonfladager) April 2, 2018

don't rap on your fucking vocal tracks — ton'challa the scribe (@tony_the_scribe) April 2, 2018

NO SHORTS ON STAGE pic.twitter.com/ExhNHrDGrP — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) April 2, 2018

For the audience

Keep your phone down. — 𝓚. 𝓗𝓸𝔀𝓮𝓵𝓵 (@khow) April 2, 2018

Keep conversations to the back plz and DO NOT shove past me and stay there if you’re tall — Cecilia Johnson (@lializjo) April 2, 2018

Never wear the shirt of a band while seeing them live. — Peter Quamme (@pquamme) April 2, 2018

For the love of everything holy, DO NOT TRY AND CLAP ALONG UNLESS THE BAND STARTS IT. If it’s a bluegrass band playing, even if they start it, DON’T. YOU. DARE. — Dungeons & Diabetes (@michaelphone87) April 2, 2018

Plenty for audience, but my main 2 are 1) STFU and dance. 2) Don't squat in a spot when someone is nice enough to move and let you by. — Guy (@glindvall) April 2, 2018

All in all, being timely and knowing your audience seems to be the big takeaways for performers, and being mindful and respectful of others seems to be the big takeaway for audience members. If you have any more unwritten rules, share them in the comment section or on Twitter.