‘4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,’ curated by Questlove, announces U.S. (but not Minnesota) tour dates
Okay, let’s take this one step at a time.
There’s going to be a show at which Prince classics will be performed by a variety of vocalists backed by a symphony orchestra.
Yes, it’s approved by the Prince estate.
Prince superfan Questlove is involved: he “has helped curate the music and arrangements,” though he’s not announced as a performer at the shows.
It’s all going on tour this fall…but there are no Minnesota dates. Yet.
Rolling Stone reports that “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince” is a project featuring the Wolf Trap Orchestra, which is based at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts outside of Washington, D.C. They collaborate with a range of musicians and dance ensembles, and promise that this tour “will present the music of Prince like never before, with a full symphony orchestra.”
They also call it “the first and only estate-approved Prince celebration,” which is really only true if you add an asterisk and add, “…that’s touring with an orchestra.” The estate is providing “photo and video content” that will be used in the production. Promoter Live Nation and marketing company TCG Entertainment are also behind the production.
“This show is not ‘impersonating’ Prince,” says the orchestra, “but is instead ‘celebrating’ Prince and his boundless creative output.” Tickets are now on sale for 35 dates running Sept. 6 through Oct. 21. “Additional dates will be announced for 2019 at a later date,” says the tour.
September 6 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
September 8 – Washington, DC @ Wolftrap
September 9 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre
September 11 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
September 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
September 14 – Asheville, NC @ Cellular Center
September 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
September 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Center for the Arts
September 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
September 21 – Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center
September 22 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Hall
September 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
September 25 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)
September 27 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)
September 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
September 29 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 2 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
October 3 – Gainesville, FL @ O’Connell Center
October 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center
October 5 – Tampa, FL @ Sun Dome
October 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
October 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
October 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
October 12 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace
October 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
October 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
October 16 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel
October 17 – Dallas, TX @ Music Factory
October 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theater
October 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
lightbluecollar