‘4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,’ curated by Questlove, announces U.S. (but not Minnesota) tour dates

A promotional image for '4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince.'

Okay, let’s take this one step at a time.

There’s going to be a show at which Prince classics will be performed by a variety of vocalists backed by a symphony orchestra.

Yes, it’s approved by the Prince estate.

Prince superfan Questlove is involved: he “has helped curate the music and arrangements,” though he’s not announced as a performer at the shows.

It’s all going on tour this fall…but there are no Minnesota dates. Yet.

Rolling Stone reports that “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince” is a project featuring the Wolf Trap Orchestra, which is based at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts outside of Washington, D.C. They collaborate with a range of musicians and dance ensembles, and promise that this tour “will present the music of Prince like never before, with a full symphony orchestra.”

They also call it “the first and only estate-approved Prince celebration,” which is really only true if you add an asterisk and add, “…that’s touring with an orchestra.” The estate is providing “photo and video content” that will be used in the production. Promoter Live Nation and marketing company TCG Entertainment are also behind the production.

“This show is not ‘impersonating’ Prince,” says the orchestra, “but is instead ‘celebrating’ Prince and his boundless creative output.” Tickets are now on sale for 35 dates running Sept. 6 through Oct. 21. “Additional dates will be announced for 2019 at a later date,” says the tour.

