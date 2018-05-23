Bad Bad Hats announce new album ‘Lighting Round’ for Aug. 3, release first song

Bad Bad Hats perform at Ed's No Name Bar for Mid West Music Fest in Winona, April 2018. (Nathaniel Nelson for MPR)

Minneapolis pop-rock band Bad Bad Hats have announced the release of their sophomore album Lightning Round, which will be available on Aug. 3.

Their first album, Psychic Reader, put them on the map back in 2015, with songs like “Midway,” “Joseph,” and “Fight Song” getting stuck in listeners’ heads. Since this initial release, the band have toured with the likes of Margaret Glaspy, The Front Bottoms, and Third Eye Blind.

The band (consisting of lead singer and guitarist Kerry Alexander, guitarist Chris Hoge, and drummer Connor Davison) have shared a first song from the new album, and it’s yet another catchy tune to add to their repertoire: “Write It on Your Heart.”

The song is about the end of a relationship in which the person ending it wants to leave to pursue someone else, but also wants the blessing of the person they’re currently in a relationship with. “I haven’t always stood up for myself in situations like this,” Alexander said in a press release, “so this song is an ode to the version of me that does.”

Lightining Round promises to feature a fresh batch of the catchy yet deep pop songs, as well as some of the final contributions from former member Noah Boswell, who has left Bad Bad Hats to pursue a master’s degree.

The trio will head out on tour this summer, starting on June 1 in Chicago. Their final stop will be in Duluth on July 7 at Bayfront Park with Trampled By Turtles, Superior Siren, Charlie Parr, The Last Revel, and Teague Alexy Band.