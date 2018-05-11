Friday Five: Dizzy Fae, Margot, and more new Minnesota music videos

Dizzy Fae in "Her/Indica"

Dizzy Fae – Her/Indica

Dizzy Fae combines two Free Form tracks into one serene, intimate video, directed by Sarah Prinz. She puts on a great live show, too; The Current covered her 7th St Entry show earlier this week.

Margot – Weight

Americana/rock band Margot load into the Turf Club and perform their song “Weight.” Don’t miss that merch display about 30 seconds in! You can probably buy the T-shirt — and hear Margot’s EP Troublesongs — at Icehouse on June 7.

Becky Kapell – That Certain Ache

According to Becky Kapell, “This song is about faded love,” so the video takes place in front of a faded mural in her home. Kapell releases her album That Certain Ache on May 18 at the Hook and Ladder.

David LeDuc – Lucid (feat. Dylan Nau)

David LeDuc (formerly of Enemy Planes) one-ups Apple’s Photo Booth application in “Lucid,” the title track of his solo EP.

Joey Hamburger – Wait, Stay, Okay I’ll Stay

Today’s wild card is by local comic Joey Hamburger (of Sheep Theater), Casey Brothers, and Andrew Thoreen (of Har-di-Har). “Wait, Stay, Okay I’ll Stay” features “a musician acting, a comedy writer creating music and a musician writing comedically,” Hamburger says. “So it’s all backwards.” In fact, the video came first, as the non-instrumentally talented Hamburger tried to make a love song with “the instruments [he does] know how to play”: writing, shooting, and editing. Later, Thoreen helped him craft a song to go with the video.