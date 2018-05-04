Friday Five: Fathom Lane, Dodie covering jeremy messersmith, and more new Minnesota music videos
Fathom Lane – “The Queen Of All Hearts”
Fathom Lane‘s latest video is a gorgeous affair of seduction and scorn, directed by Josh Becker and lead singer Michael Ferrier. They perform with Lena Elizabeth and Ghost Wagon at Icehouse on May 10.
Dodie – “Everybody Gets A Kitten (jeremy messersmith cover)”
“I’m not not dressed up as a cat,” YouTuber Dodie says before she covers jeremy messersmith’s “Everybody Gets A Kitten.” It popped up in her Discover Weekly one day, and not only does the Obscenely Optimistic tune make her happy, she also enjoys messersmith’s new album.
Yam Haus – “Get Somewhere”
As daylight unfurls, so does Yam Haus‘s song “Get Somewhere” in this one-take walk-and-sing stunt. Lars Pruitt (vocals/guitar), Seth Blum (electric guitar), Zach Beinlich (bass), and Jake Felstow (drums) will release their debut album in June with a release show at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
Astronomique – “Losing Our Control”
Synth pop band Astronomique will release their debut album, Sharp Divide, at the 7th St Entry on June 9. Here’s the first single.
Orchid Eaton – “Alsace-Lorraine”
Orchid Eaton get kaleidoscopic in this new video by Chris LeBlanc and Mike Lund. “Alsace-Lorraine” is the first track on their upcoming album, Start of the Dream, which they’ll celebrate at the Eagles Club #34 on June 16.