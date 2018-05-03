Live music during Art-A-Whirl 2018: Where the bands are and when

Lady Lark Performs at The Current's 13th Birthday Party at First Avenue. (Maddy Fox for MPR)

From May 18-20, the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) is hosting its 23rd annual Art-A-Whirl. The event, which is now the largest open studio tour in the country, showcases the work of local visual artists. More than 50 locations in Northeast Minneapolis are hosting events during Art-A-Whirl weekend, highlighting the work of over 650 artists through workshops, installations, and special exhibitions.

In addition to spotlighting local visual artists, Art-A-Whirl has become a popular weekend for enjoying live local music. Many venues organize live music events during Art-A-Whirl weekend, some associated with NEMAA and others unaffiliated with the organization. Here’s an overview of where to hear live music this Art-A-Whirl weekend, listed by venue.

331 Club

Friday, May 18

As in previous years, 331 Club and the Sheridan Room are hosting music for all three days of Art-A-Whirl. Their lineup includes more than 25 artists including Mark Mallman, Charlie Parr, and Gaelynn Lea, performing on an indoor and outdoor stage. Event info here.

Outside

5 p.m. — Ripper

6 p.m. — Tongue Party

7 p.m. — Buildings

8 p.m. — Birthday Suits

9 p.m. — Gay Witch Abortion

Inside

10 p.m. — self-evident, The Flasher, Rad Owl

Saturday, May 19

Outside

12 p.m. — Witch Watch

1 p.m. — The Carnegies

2 p.m. — Hannah von der Hoff

3 p.m. — Beasthead

4 p.m. — Sass

5 p.m. — Black Widows

6 p.m. — BNLX

7 p.m. — Mark Mallman

8 p.m. — Hastings 3000

9 p.m. — Charlie Parr

Inside

10 p.m. — Venus DeMars & All The Pretty Horses, Buffalo Fuzz

Sunday, May 20

Outside

1 p.m. — 4th Curtis

2 p.m. — Joe Kopel

3 p.m. — Dua

4 p.m. — 26 BATS

5 p.m. — Gaelynn Lea

6 p.m. — Invisible Boy

7 p.m. — Fog

8 p.m. — All Tomorrow’s Petty

612Brew

612Brew has all the essentials for a packed Art-A-Whirl weekend. The brewery is showcasing the art of NEMAA members. They’ll also have food trucks, a pop-up tattoo shop, and live music on all three days. Event info here.

Friday, May 18:



5 p.m. — The Von Tramps

6 p.m. — Hot Pink Hangover

7 p.m. — The Modern Era

8 p.m. — The Usual Things

9 p.m. — Grayshot

Saturday, May 19:

1 p.m. — The Symptones

2 p.m. — Johnny and the Palms

3 p.m. — Lucid VanGuard

4 p.m. — Porno Wolves

5 p.m. — Collapsing Stars

6 p.m. — Last Import

7 p.m. — The UnderGroove

8 p.m. — The Big Wu

Sunday, May 20:

1 p.m. — Syvers

2 p.m. — Jason Streitz

3 p.m. — Jack Kemble

The Anchor Fish & Chips

The Anchor Fish & Chips is hosting live music on Saturday and Sunday for Art-A-Whirl. They’re also providing a beer tent, food truck, and will feature the artwork of Kim Whittemore. Event info here.

Saturday, May 19

3 p.m. — The Staboteurs

4 p.m. — Tea & Sympathy

5 p.m. — Jillian Rae

6 p.m. — Gabe Barnett & them Rounders

7 p.m. — Dan Rodriguez

8 p.m. — Monica LaPlante

Sunday, May 20

3 p.m. — The Hillions

4 p.m. — The Carnegies

5 p.m. — That’s What You Get

6 p.m. — Valet

7 p.m. — Romantica

Bauhaus Brew Labs

For the fourth year in a row, Bauhaus is celebrating Art-A-Whirl with the beer/art/music extravaganza, Liquid Zoo. This year’s Liquid Zoo will kick off on Friday with a dance party, and they’ll keep the festivities going throughout the weekend with an arts & crafts fair, an artist-designed mini-golf hole from Can Can Wonderland, and a pop-up tattoo shop from Seawolf Tattoo Company. Event info here.

Friday, May 18

5 p.m. — Duffel

6:30 p.m. — Private Oates

8:30 p.m. — Viva Knievel

Saturday, May 19

12 p.m. — Thomas Abban

1:30 p.m. — Lady Lark

3 p.m. — Nooky Jones

4:30 p.m. — Black Market Brass

6 p.m. — Cory Wong and the Green Screen Band

7:30 p.m. — Shredders

9 p.m. — Har Mar Superstar

Sunday, May 20

12 p.m. — DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission

Grumpy’s Northeast

This year, Grumpy’s Northeast is celebrating their 20th anniversary with an Art-A-Whirl bash headlined by indie-rock superheroes, Superchunk. All other bands and set times are TBA.

Indeed Brewing

Indeed Brewing is “whirling harder than ever” this year for their annual Whirlygig. There will be live music from a plethora of local musicians on all three days (set times to come), food from local vendors, live painting by artist Chuck U, and of course, beer. Whirlygig 2018 marks the grand opening of Indeed’s tented Biergarten, where visitors can relax and sip on some of their brews. Event info here.

Friday, May 18

PHO

The Bad Man

Gabe Barnett & them Rounders

Purple Funk Metropolis

Saturday, May 19

Black-eyed Snakes

BLAHA

France Has the Bomb

Matt Latterell

Fiji-13

Graveyard Club

Flavor Crystals

cheap fantasy

Lazy Scorsese

Sunday, May 20

Happy Apple

The Gang Font

Porcupine

dosh

Christ Bates/Bryan Nichols Trio

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

The Art-thou-Luau at Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge is the place to be for music, drinks, and puppies. Festivities include live music and DJ sets, a Bloody Mary bar, a puppy pageant, and paw-print art. Event info here.

Saturday, May 19

Outdoor stage, 1:30 — 9:30 p.m.

Black Widows

The 99ers

Theology

blinds

The Rope

Shangri-La Lounge, 10 p.m. — 2 a.m.

DJ Jake Rudh

DJ SHIEK

