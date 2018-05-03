Live music during Art-A-Whirl 2018: Where the bands are and when
From May 18-20, the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) is hosting its 23rd annual Art-A-Whirl. The event, which is now the largest open studio tour in the country, showcases the work of local visual artists. More than 50 locations in Northeast Minneapolis are hosting events during Art-A-Whirl weekend, highlighting the work of over 650 artists through workshops, installations, and special exhibitions.
In addition to spotlighting local visual artists, Art-A-Whirl has become a popular weekend for enjoying live local music. Many venues organize live music events during Art-A-Whirl weekend, some associated with NEMAA and others unaffiliated with the organization. Here’s an overview of where to hear live music this Art-A-Whirl weekend, listed by venue.
331 Club
Friday, May 18
As in previous years, 331 Club and the Sheridan Room are hosting music for all three days of Art-A-Whirl. Their lineup includes more than 25 artists including Mark Mallman, Charlie Parr, and Gaelynn Lea, performing on an indoor and outdoor stage. Event info here.
Outside
5 p.m. — Ripper
6 p.m. — Tongue Party
7 p.m. — Buildings
8 p.m. — Birthday Suits
9 p.m. — Gay Witch Abortion
Inside
10 p.m. — self-evident, The Flasher, Rad Owl
Saturday, May 19
Outside
12 p.m. — Witch Watch
1 p.m. — The Carnegies
2 p.m. — Hannah von der Hoff
3 p.m. — Beasthead
4 p.m. — Sass
5 p.m. — Black Widows
6 p.m. — BNLX
7 p.m. — Mark Mallman
8 p.m. — Hastings 3000
9 p.m. — Charlie Parr
Inside
10 p.m. — Venus DeMars & All The Pretty Horses, Buffalo Fuzz
Sunday, May 20
Outside
1 p.m. — 4th Curtis
2 p.m. — Joe Kopel
3 p.m. — Dua
4 p.m. — 26 BATS
5 p.m. — Gaelynn Lea
6 p.m. — Invisible Boy
7 p.m. — Fog
8 p.m. — All Tomorrow’s Petty
612Brew
612Brew has all the essentials for a packed Art-A-Whirl weekend. The brewery is showcasing the art of NEMAA members. They’ll also have food trucks, a pop-up tattoo shop, and live music on all three days. Event info here.
Friday, May 18:
5 p.m. — The Von Tramps
6 p.m. — Hot Pink Hangover
7 p.m. — The Modern Era
8 p.m. — The Usual Things
9 p.m. — Grayshot
Saturday, May 19:
1 p.m. — The Symptones
2 p.m. — Johnny and the Palms
3 p.m. — Lucid VanGuard
4 p.m. — Porno Wolves
5 p.m. — Collapsing Stars
6 p.m. — Last Import
7 p.m. — The UnderGroove
8 p.m. — The Big Wu
Sunday, May 20:
1 p.m. — Syvers
2 p.m. — Jason Streitz
3 p.m. — Jack Kemble
The Anchor Fish & Chips
The Anchor Fish & Chips is hosting live music on Saturday and Sunday for Art-A-Whirl. They’re also providing a beer tent, food truck, and will feature the artwork of Kim Whittemore. Event info here.
Saturday, May 19
3 p.m. — The Staboteurs
4 p.m. — Tea & Sympathy
5 p.m. — Jillian Rae
6 p.m. — Gabe Barnett & them Rounders
7 p.m. — Dan Rodriguez
8 p.m. — Monica LaPlante
Sunday, May 20
3 p.m. — The Hillions
4 p.m. — The Carnegies
5 p.m. — That’s What You Get
6 p.m. — Valet
7 p.m. — Romantica
Bauhaus Brew Labs
For the fourth year in a row, Bauhaus is celebrating Art-A-Whirl with the beer/art/music extravaganza, Liquid Zoo. This year’s Liquid Zoo will kick off on Friday with a dance party, and they’ll keep the festivities going throughout the weekend with an arts & crafts fair, an artist-designed mini-golf hole from Can Can Wonderland, and a pop-up tattoo shop from Seawolf Tattoo Company. Event info here.
Friday, May 18
5 p.m. — Duffel
6:30 p.m. — Private Oates
8:30 p.m. — Viva Knievel
Saturday, May 19
12 p.m. — Thomas Abban
1:30 p.m. — Lady Lark
3 p.m. — Nooky Jones
4:30 p.m. — Black Market Brass
6 p.m. — Cory Wong and the Green Screen Band
7:30 p.m. — Shredders
9 p.m. — Har Mar Superstar
Sunday, May 20
12 p.m. — DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission
Grumpy’s Northeast
This year, Grumpy’s Northeast is celebrating their 20th anniversary with an Art-A-Whirl bash headlined by indie-rock superheroes, Superchunk. All other bands and set times are TBA.
Indeed Brewing
Indeed Brewing is “whirling harder than ever” this year for their annual Whirlygig. There will be live music from a plethora of local musicians on all three days (set times to come), food from local vendors, live painting by artist Chuck U, and of course, beer. Whirlygig 2018 marks the grand opening of Indeed’s tented Biergarten, where visitors can relax and sip on some of their brews. Event info here.
Friday, May 18
PHO
The Bad Man
Gabe Barnett & them Rounders
Purple Funk Metropolis
Saturday, May 19
Black-eyed Snakes
BLAHA
France Has the Bomb
Matt Latterell
Fiji-13
Graveyard Club
Flavor Crystals
cheap fantasy
Lazy Scorsese
Sunday, May 20
Happy Apple
The Gang Font
Porcupine
dosh
Christ Bates/Bryan Nichols Trio
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
The Art-thou-Luau at Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge is the place to be for music, drinks, and puppies. Festivities include live music and DJ sets, a Bloody Mary bar, a puppy pageant, and paw-print art. Event info here.
Saturday, May 19
Outdoor stage, 1:30 — 9:30 p.m.
Black Widows
The 99ers
Theology
blinds
The Rope
Shangri-La Lounge, 10 p.m. — 2 a.m.
DJ Jake Rudh
DJ SHIEK
Colleen Cowie is a student at Macalester College. She hosts the show Locally Sourced on WMCN.