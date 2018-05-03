Minneapolis Music and Movies in the Parks announces 2018 lineup
Minnesota is finally thawing out after a long winter. As the days get warmer, minds begin to wander toward everything that summer has to offer in the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s “Music and Movies in the Parks” makes it to the top of many locals’ lists every year, supplementing the beautiful parks of Minneapolis with live music and outdoor movies. All you need is a picnic blanket, snacks, and some good company.
Break out your calendars, because the Park Board has officially released the schedule for this summer, starting on Memorial Day. The list below includes all scheduled music performances, some — but not all — of which are accompanied by film screenings.
May
May 28:
Rubber Soul the Tribute 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Funktion Junction 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
May 29:
American Pleasure Dome 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
BATO BATO! Breck School Marimba Ensemble 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
May 30:
South High Community Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
May 31:
Necessary Diversion 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
June
June 1:
Harmonic Relief 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Emerson Avenue Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
June 2:
Kashimana 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
June 3:
Inver Hills Community Band 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Minneapolis Police Band 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park
June 4:
The Long Odds 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
3 Minutes to Midnight 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Dodgeball 9:00 pm-10:45 p.m. at Bohanon Park
June 5:
Kaleidoscope Effect 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Tony Ortiz & the Guns of Soul 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
West Side Story 9:00 pm-11:45 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
June 6:
Seward Concert Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Marshall 9:00 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. at Central Gym
June 7:
John Louis 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Lynn O’Brien 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Ferdinand (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:00-11:00 p.m. at Painter Park
June 8:
The Morning Kings 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Candid Kid 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Wonder 9:00-11:15 p.m. at Keewaydin Park
June 9:
Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Selena (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:00-11:20 p.m. at Bossen Field Park
June 10:
The Fairlanes 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Lexi Wyman 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 9:15-11:30 p.m. at Cedar Avenue Field Park
June 11:
Sarah Streitz 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Tim Houlihan 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Despicable Me 3 9:15-10:45 p.m. at Audubon Park
June 12:
Emily Haavik 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Rocksteady Breakfast 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Machinery Hill 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Battle of the Sexes 9:15-11:15 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park
June 13:
Plymouth Concert Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
The Dieselfitters 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Sibley Park
June 14:
Demolition Means Progress 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
U of M Summer Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
La La Land 9:15-11:30 p.m. at Live on the Drive
June 15:
Timbre Junction 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Liam Gerard 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Maslon Presents: Singin’ in the Rain 9:15-11:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park
June 16:
Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Lynnhurst Park
June 17:
Cantus 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Katy Vernon 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
June 18:
Owen Ray 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Minnesota Freedom Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Sing 9:15-11:05 p.m. at Van Cleve Park
June 19:
The Zingrays 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Ben Cook-Feltz 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Postina 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Back to the Future 9:15-11:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
June 20:
Lex-Ham Community Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Windom Northeast Park
June 21:
Grayshot 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Make Music Twin Cities – Accordionathon 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Make Music Twin Cities – Sousapalooza 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Thor: Ragnarok 9:15-11:25 p.m. at Currie Park
June 22:
The Modern Sovrans 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Minnesota Sinfonia 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Wonder 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Kenwood Park
June 23:
Dred I Dread 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Moana 9:15-11:05 p.m. at North Mississippi Regional Park
June 24:
Brooke Elizabeth 2:00 p.m at Minnehaha Bandstand
The Home Fires 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Greatest Showman (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:15-11:05 p.m. at Phelps Field Park
June 25:
Bob! (The Music of Dylan) 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Brio Brass 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Wonder Woman 9:15-11:45 p.m. at Beltrami Park
June 26:
The Mystery Crew 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Family Three 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Medalist Concert Band 7:30 p.m at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Zootopia 9:15-11:10 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
June 27:
Stone Arch Jazz Band 7:00 p.m at Minnehaha Bandstand
Kicking and Screaming 9:15-10:55 p.m. at Northeast Athletic Field Park
June 28:
Open Mic Night 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Westwind Big Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Bend in the River Big Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
42 (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:15-11:30 p.m. at Brackett Field Park
June 29:
Jason Roberts 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Jillian Rae 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Maslon Presents: Wonder Woman 9:15-11:45 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park
June 30:
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The LEGO Batman Movie 9:15-11:05 p.m. at Waite Park
July
July 1:
Amy & Adams 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
July 2:
Wendy C. Johnson 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Socaholix 7:30 p.m.at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Greatest Showman 9:15-11:05 p.m. at McRae Park
July 3:
St. Louis Park Community Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Marshall 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Sheridan Memorial Park
July 5:
Meg & Moni and the Conference Room 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Robbinsdale City Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Spider-Man: Homecoming 9:15-11:30 p.m. at Jackson Square Park
July 6:
The West Metro Big Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
The Undergroove 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Men in the Arena 9:15-10:45 p.m. at Whittier Park
July 7:
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Birds 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Lake Nokomis Park
July 8:
Latin Billies 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
July 9:
FLOWTUS 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Minnesota Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Mighty Ducks 9:15-10:55 p.m. at Armatage Park
July 10:
One Ukulele 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
The Dirty Banks 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Classic Big Band & the Nostalgics Vocal Quartet 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Say Anything 9:15-10:55 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
July 11:
Brooklyn Community Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
The Sandlot 9:15-10:55 p.m. at Hiawatha School Park
July 12:
Calhoun Isles Community Band 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Sonic Love Child 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Minnesota Sinfonia 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Wonder Woman 9:15-11:35 p.m. at Live on the Drive
July 13:
Blue Groove Blugrass Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Emily Haavik & the 35s 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Maslon Presents: Coco 9:10-11:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park
July 14:
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 9:10-11:15 p.m. at Bottineau Park
July 15:
Mother Banjo 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
July 16:
SuperDuty 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Dan Israel 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Incredibles 9:10-11:10 p.m. at Fairview Park
July 17:
Ameet 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Calhoun Isles Community Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Post 9:10-11:10 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
July 18:
The Badinovs 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Raiders of the Lost Ark (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:05-11:05 p.m. at Corcoran Park
July 19:
Brooke Elizabeth 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Barbara Meyer Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
JØUR 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Coco 9:05-10:55 p.m. at Folwell Park
July 20:
No Man’s String Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Minnesota Sinfonia 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Incredibles 9:05-11:05 p.m. at Dickman Park
July 21:
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 9:05-10:50 p.m. at Bohanon Park
July 22:
Matt Silverberg 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
We Are a Horse Nation 9:05 p.m. at East Phillips Park
July 23:
World Beat Connection 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Paul Barry & the Ace Tones 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 9:00-11:05 p.m. at Elliot Park
July 24:
Shrewd Mammals 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
The Mystery Crew 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Hidden Figures 9:00-11:10 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
July 25:
Emergence Brass Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Cool Runnings 9:00-10:40 p.m. at Washburn Fair Oaks Park
July 26:
Open Mic Night 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
River City Jazz Orchestra 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Andriana Lehr 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Coco (English subtitles, Spanish audio) 9:00-10:50 p.m. at Powderhorn Park
July 27:
M French 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
DIVES 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 9:00-11:35 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park
July 28:
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 8:00-9:00 a.m. at Bryant Square Park
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
July 29:
Ecuador Manta 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Greatest Showman 8:55-10:45 p.m. at Lyndale Farmstead Park
July 30:
Hunker’d Down Blues Band 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Sherwin Linton 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Spaceballs 8:55-10:35 p.m. at Mueller Park
July 31:
Rocksteady Breakfast 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Sarah Morris 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Hocus Pocus 8:55-10:30 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August
August 1:
Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Ghostbusters (1984) 8:50-10:40 p.m. at Linden Hills Park
August 2:
John Louis 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Nick Dinius Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Black Panther 8:50-11:10 p.m. at North Commons Park
August 3:
Rich Lewis Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
August Music & Movie series: All Tomorrow’s Petty & Almost Famous 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
August 4:
The Belfast Cowboys 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Diary of a Wimpy Kid 8:50-10:25 p.m. at Victory Park
August 5:
Marimba Bullies 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Natania & Ticket to Brasil 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Step 8:45-10:15 p.m. at Cleveland Park
August 6:
Innocent Reggae Band 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
The Sound of Simon 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
La La Land 8:45-10:55 p.m. at Loring Park
August 7:
Percolators 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Nomothetic 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Vicky Emerson 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit 8:45-10:35 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August 8:
World Jazz Collegium 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Ghostbusters (2016) 8:40-10:40 pm at Pearl Park
August 9:
The Modern Sovrans 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Brian Peterson 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
The Usual Things 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
A Wrinkle in Time 8:40-10:35 p.m. at Live on the Drive (Victory Memorial Drive)
August 10:
The Zingrays 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
August Music & Movie series: Roma di Luna & Hidden Figures 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
August 11:
Michael Monroe 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Frozen 8:40-10:25 pm at Bde Maka Ska Park
August 12:
City of Lakes 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Charanga Tropical 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Wonder Woman 8:45-10:50 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park
August 13:
Women’s Drum Center with Taikollaborative 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Kenwood Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Birds 8:35-10:40 p.m. at Loring Park
August 14:
RLGDPPL 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
The Siems-Hauer Acoustic Roots Project 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Black Panther 8:35-10:50 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August 15:
Handsome Midnight 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 8:30-11:10 p.m. at Luxton Park
August 16:
Necessary Diversion 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Catherine English 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
La Danse Fatale 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Coco 8:30-10:20 p.m. at Kenny Park
August 17:
Bossa Jazz Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
August Music & Movie series: The Bad Man & Catch Me If You Can 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
August 18:
New Primitives 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Black Panther (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 8:25-10:45 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
August 19:
Siama’s Congo Roots 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Charanga Tropical 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Wonder Woman 8:25-10:50 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park
August 20:
Demolition Means Progress 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Matt Hannah 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Greatest Showman (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 8:25-10:15 p.m. at Fuller Park
August 21:
Meg & Moni and the Conference Room 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Rebel Queens 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Wenso Ashby 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Top Gun 8:20-10:15 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August 22:
Shrewd Mammals 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Despicable Me 3 8:20-9:55 p.m. at Morris Park
August 23:
Open Mic Night 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park
Broken Heartland String Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Margot 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Men in Black 8:20-10:00 p.m. at Whittier Park
August 24:
Famous Volcanoes 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
August Music & Movie series: Nooky Jones & Cadillac Records 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
August 25:
The Craig Clark Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
A Wrinkle in Time 8:15-10:10 p.m. at Pershing Park
August 26:
Concrete Surgery 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Rob Meany & Terramara 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
August 27:
Grayshot 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park
Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
August 28:
Ben Noble 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
Art Kistler & the EP Boulevard Show Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Princess Bride 8:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park
August 29:
One Ukulele 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
August 30:
Classic Brass Quintet 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Tim Patrick & the Blue Eyes Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
August 31:
Percolators 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
VocalEssence 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Wizard of Oz 8:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park
September
September 1:
Jackson & the Roosters 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
September 2:
Matra 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand
Bluedog 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
September 3:
Tre Aaron 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Miss Myra & the Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell