Minneapolis Music and Movies in the Parks announces 2018 lineup

Cameron Kinghorn of Nooky Jones performs at The Current in 2017. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Minnesota is finally thawing out after a long winter. As the days get warmer, minds begin to wander toward everything that summer has to offer in the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s “Music and Movies in the Parks” makes it to the top of many locals’ lists every year, supplementing the beautiful parks of Minneapolis with live music and outdoor movies. All you need is a picnic blanket, snacks, and some good company.

Break out your calendars, because the Park Board has officially released the schedule for this summer, starting on Memorial Day. The list below includes all scheduled music performances, some — but not all — of which are accompanied by film screenings.

May

May 28:

Rubber Soul the Tribute 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Funktion Junction 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

May 29:

American Pleasure Dome 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

BATO BATO! Breck School Marimba Ensemble 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

May 30:

South High Community Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

May 31:

Necessary Diversion 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

June

June 1:

Harmonic Relief 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Emerson Avenue Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

June 2:

Kashimana 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

June 3:

Inver Hills Community Band 2:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Police Band 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 4:

The Long Odds 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

3 Minutes to Midnight 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Dodgeball 9:00 pm-10:45 p.m. at Bohanon Park

June 5:

Kaleidoscope Effect 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Tony Ortiz & the Guns of Soul 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

West Side Story 9:00 pm-11:45 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 6:

Seward Concert Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Marshall 9:00 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. at Central Gym

June 7:

John Louis 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Lynn O’Brien 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Ferdinand (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:00-11:00 p.m. at Painter Park

June 8:

The Morning Kings 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Candid Kid 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Wonder 9:00-11:15 p.m. at Keewaydin Park

June 9:

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Selena (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:00-11:20 p.m. at Bossen Field Park

June 10:

The Fairlanes 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Lexi Wyman 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 9:15-11:30 p.m. at Cedar Avenue Field Park

June 11:

Sarah Streitz 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Tim Houlihan 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Despicable Me 3 9:15-10:45 p.m. at Audubon Park

June 12:

Emily Haavik 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Rocksteady Breakfast 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Machinery Hill 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Battle of the Sexes 9:15-11:15 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 13:

Plymouth Concert Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

The Dieselfitters 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Sibley Park

June 14:

Demolition Means Progress 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

U of M Summer Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

La La Land 9:15-11:30 p.m. at Live on the Drive

June 15:

Timbre Junction 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Liam Gerard 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Maslon Presents: Singin’ in the Rain 9:15-11:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 16:

Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Lynnhurst Park

June 17:

Cantus 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Katy Vernon 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

June 18:

Owen Ray 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Minnesota Freedom Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sing 9:15-11:05 p.m. at Van Cleve Park

June 19:

The Zingrays 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Ben Cook-Feltz 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Postina 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Back to the Future 9:15-11:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 20:

Lex-Ham Community Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Windom Northeast Park

June 21:

Grayshot 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Make Music Twin Cities – Accordionathon 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Make Music Twin Cities – Sousapalooza 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Thor: Ragnarok 9:15-11:25 p.m. at Currie Park

June 22:

The Modern Sovrans 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Minnesota Sinfonia 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Wonder 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Kenwood Park

June 23:

Dred I Dread 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Moana 9:15-11:05 p.m. at North Mississippi Regional Park

June 24:

Brooke Elizabeth 2:00 p.m at Minnehaha Bandstand

The Home Fires 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Greatest Showman (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:15-11:05 p.m. at Phelps Field Park

June 25:

Bob! (The Music of Dylan) 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Brio Brass 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Wonder Woman 9:15-11:45 p.m. at Beltrami Park

June 26:

The Mystery Crew 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Family Three 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Medalist Concert Band 7:30 p.m at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Zootopia 9:15-11:10 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 27:

Stone Arch Jazz Band 7:00 p.m at Minnehaha Bandstand

Kicking and Screaming 9:15-10:55 p.m. at Northeast Athletic Field Park

June 28:

Open Mic Night 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Westwind Big Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Bend in the River Big Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

42 (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:15-11:30 p.m. at Brackett Field Park

June 29:

Jason Roberts 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Jillian Rae 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Maslon Presents: Wonder Woman 9:15-11:45 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

June 30:

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The LEGO Batman Movie 9:15-11:05 p.m. at Waite Park

July

July 1:

Amy & Adams 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

July 2:

Wendy C. Johnson 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Socaholix 7:30 p.m.at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Greatest Showman 9:15-11:05 p.m. at McRae Park

July 3:

St. Louis Park Community Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Marshall 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Sheridan Memorial Park

July 5:

Meg & Moni and the Conference Room 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Robbinsdale City Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Spider-Man: Homecoming 9:15-11:30 p.m. at Jackson Square Park

July 6:

The West Metro Big Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

The Undergroove 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Men in the Arena 9:15-10:45 p.m. at Whittier Park

July 7:

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Birds 9:15-11:15 p.m. at Lake Nokomis Park

July 8:

Latin Billies 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

July 9:

FLOWTUS 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Minnesota Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Mighty Ducks 9:15-10:55 p.m. at Armatage Park

July 10:

One Ukulele 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

The Dirty Banks 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Classic Big Band & the Nostalgics Vocal Quartet 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Say Anything 9:15-10:55 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 11:

Brooklyn Community Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

The Sandlot 9:15-10:55 p.m. at Hiawatha School Park

July 12:

Calhoun Isles Community Band 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Sonic Love Child 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Minnesota Sinfonia 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Wonder Woman 9:15-11:35 p.m. at Live on the Drive

July 13:

Blue Groove Blugrass Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Emily Haavik & the 35s 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Maslon Presents: Coco 9:10-11:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 14:

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 9:10-11:15 p.m. at Bottineau Park

July 15:

Mother Banjo 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

July 16:

SuperDuty 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Dan Israel 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Incredibles 9:10-11:10 p.m. at Fairview Park

July 17:

Ameet 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Calhoun Isles Community Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Post 9:10-11:10 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 18:

The Badinovs 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Raiders of the Lost Ark (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 9:05-11:05 p.m. at Corcoran Park

July 19:

Brooke Elizabeth 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Barbara Meyer Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

JØUR 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Coco 9:05-10:55 p.m. at Folwell Park

July 20:

No Man’s String Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Minnesota Sinfonia 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Incredibles 9:05-11:05 p.m. at Dickman Park

July 21:

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 9:05-10:50 p.m. at Bohanon Park

July 22:

Matt Silverberg 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

We Are a Horse Nation 9:05 p.m. at East Phillips Park

July 23:

World Beat Connection 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Paul Barry & the Ace Tones 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 9:00-11:05 p.m. at Elliot Park

July 24:

Shrewd Mammals 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

The Mystery Crew 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Hidden Figures 9:00-11:10 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 25:

Emergence Brass Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Cool Runnings 9:00-10:40 p.m. at Washburn Fair Oaks Park

July 26:

Open Mic Night 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

River City Jazz Orchestra 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Andriana Lehr 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Coco (English subtitles, Spanish audio) 9:00-10:50 p.m. at Powderhorn Park

July 27:

M French 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

DIVES 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 9:00-11:35 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

July 28:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 8:00-9:00 a.m. at Bryant Square Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

July 29:

Ecuador Manta 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Greatest Showman 8:55-10:45 p.m. at Lyndale Farmstead Park

July 30:

Hunker’d Down Blues Band 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Sherwin Linton 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Spaceballs 8:55-10:35 p.m. at Mueller Park

July 31:

Rocksteady Breakfast 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Sarah Morris 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Hocus Pocus 8:55-10:30 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August

August 1:

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Ghostbusters (1984) 8:50-10:40 p.m. at Linden Hills Park

August 2:

John Louis 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Nick Dinius Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Black Panther 8:50-11:10 p.m. at North Commons Park

August 3:

Rich Lewis Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

August Music & Movie series: All Tomorrow’s Petty & Almost Famous 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

August 4:

The Belfast Cowboys 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Diary of a Wimpy Kid 8:50-10:25 p.m. at Victory Park

August 5:

Marimba Bullies 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Natania & Ticket to Brasil 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Step 8:45-10:15 p.m. at Cleveland Park

August 6:

Innocent Reggae Band 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

The Sound of Simon 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

La La Land 8:45-10:55 p.m. at Loring Park

August 7:

Percolators 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Nomothetic 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Vicky Emerson 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit 8:45-10:35 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 8:

World Jazz Collegium 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Ghostbusters (2016) 8:40-10:40 pm at Pearl Park

August 9:

The Modern Sovrans 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Brian Peterson 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

The Usual Things 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

A Wrinkle in Time 8:40-10:35 p.m. at Live on the Drive (Victory Memorial Drive)

August 10:

The Zingrays 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

August Music & Movie series: Roma di Luna & Hidden Figures 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

August 11:

Michael Monroe 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Frozen 8:40-10:25 pm at Bde Maka Ska Park

August 12:

City of Lakes 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Charanga Tropical 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Wonder Woman 8:45-10:50 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

August 13:

Women’s Drum Center with Taikollaborative 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Birds 8:35-10:40 p.m. at Loring Park

August 14:

RLGDPPL 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Siems-Hauer Acoustic Roots Project 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Black Panther 8:35-10:50 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 15:

Handsome Midnight 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 8:30-11:10 p.m. at Luxton Park

August 16:

Necessary Diversion 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Catherine English 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

La Danse Fatale 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Coco 8:30-10:20 p.m. at Kenny Park

August 17:

Bossa Jazz Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

August Music & Movie series: The Bad Man & Catch Me If You Can 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

August 18:

New Primitives 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Black Panther (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 8:25-10:45 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

August 19:

Siama’s Congo Roots 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Charanga Tropical 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Wonder Woman 8:25-10:50 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

August 20:

Demolition Means Progress 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Matt Hannah 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Greatest Showman (Spanish subtitles, English audio) 8:25-10:15 p.m. at Fuller Park

August 21:

Meg & Moni and the Conference Room 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Rebel Queens 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Wenso Ashby 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Top Gun 8:20-10:15 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 22:

Shrewd Mammals 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Despicable Me 3 8:20-9:55 p.m. at Morris Park

August 23:

Open Mic Night 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Square Park

Broken Heartland String Band 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Margot 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Men in Black 8:20-10:00 p.m. at Whittier Park

August 24:

Famous Volcanoes 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

August Music & Movie series: Nooky Jones & Cadillac Records 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

August 25:

The Craig Clark Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

A Wrinkle in Time 8:15-10:10 p.m. at Pershing Park

August 26:

Concrete Surgery 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Rob Meany & Terramara 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

August 27:

Grayshot 7:00 p.m. at Nicollet Island Park

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

August 28:

Ben Noble 7:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Art Kistler & the EP Boulevard Show Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Princess Bride 8:00 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 29:

One Ukulele 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

August 30:

Classic Brass Quintet 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Tim Patrick & the Blue Eyes Band 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

August 31:

Percolators 7:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

VocalEssence 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Wizard of Oz 8:00 p.m. at Lake Harriet Park

September

September 1:

Jackson & the Roosters 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

September 2:

Matra 2:00 p.m. at Minnehaha Bandstand

Bluedog 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

September 3:

Tre Aaron 5:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Miss Myra & the Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. at Lake Harriet Bandshell