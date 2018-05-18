Photos: ‘People’s Museum for Prince’ brings purple pride to Art-A-Whirl

Photos by Steven Cohen for MPR

This weekend is Art-A-Whirl: the annual art crawl and de facto music festival that brings thousands to Northeast Minneapolis. At the Solar Arts Building, The People’s Museum for Prince is an art exhibit “designed to commemorate the ways Prince shaped and transformed personal lives.”

Curator Emma Balázs is an Australia native and lifelong Prince fan who moved to Minneapolis after Prince died. Maybe the most striking piece in the exhibit is an eight-foot ancestor puppet of Prince, created by Duluth artist Mary Plaster.

The Art-A-Whirl exhibit opened last night with a “Purple Preview” party with DJ Michael Holtz, and photographer Steven Cohen was there to capture the scene. The exhibit will be open from today through next Thursday, May 24, when a community roundtable will discuss future possibilities.

Prince was also honored in a 2016 Art-A-Whirl exhibit at Studio A. Currently, the Weisman Art Museum is hosting a Prince from Minneapolis exhibit that will remain up through June 17.