Prince’s Caribbean escape, with purple driveway, to be auctioned on July 12

Photos via Premiere Estates

The West Indies archipelago of Turks and Caicos doesn’t have much in common with Chanhassen, Minnesota — but Prince made sure that visitors to his Caribbean retreat knew they were on his turf. The five-acre estate features a winding purple driveway, which is understandably highlighted in photos advertising the property’s upcoming auction.

“This estate is a rare opportunity to surround yourself in natural beauty, combined with ultimate luxury and seclusion,” reads an auction listing. “How would you like to own a piece of property previously owned by a music legend? It would be an experience unlike any other. This is a one-of-a-kind five-star resort that you can call home.”

The property goes up for auction on July 12, and it’s hard to know what price it might fetch. The estate was previously offered for sale shortly after Prince’s 2016 death, for an asking price of $12 million, but failed to sell.

“With a unique property like Prince’s Turks and Caicos estate, we anticipate significant interest and multiple bidders,” Todd Wohl, founder of auction house Premiere Estates, told Mansion Global. Prince’s other properties included a swank Toronto house and numerous parcels in the Twin Cities.