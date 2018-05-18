The Revolution announce more tour dates through 2019, including three shows in greater Minnesota

BrownMark performs with the Revolution at Super Bowl LIVE in Minneapolis, January 2018. (Steven Cohen for MPR)

The Revolution have announced that they will be hitting the road starting in June and running through 2019. The band have been touring extensively since the death of Prince, to bring his music to fans across the country and now around the world. Minnesota fans will have no fewer than four chances to catch the band this year: in addition to a Minneapolis performance at the Basilica Block Party on July 6, the Revolution also have September shows planned for Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, and Red Wing.

Some of their biggest recent shows include their Paisley Park debut in 2017, playing at Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl party, and playing at Rock the Garden with Bon Iver.

The band have to perform a balancing act when their tour with Prince’s music. The trick has seemed to be choosing the classics and then selecting some deep cuts to play for the superfans in the crowd. Last year, Bobby Z told Brian Oake and Jill Riley that playing these songs now allows the Revolution to perfect them.

“All we have now is what he told us not to do,” Bobby Z said, “Which is to look back at his music. But now by opening up these arrangements live we can perfect them in a way that he didn’t have the patience to. Around the World in a Day was already in the can before we hit the road for Purple Rain.”

