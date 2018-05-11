Video: Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit sings ‘Purple Rain’ at First Avenue

Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit performs at The Current in 2013. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Today, music fans around the world are mourning Scott Hutchison. The singer-songwriter who led Frightened Rabbit has died at age 36, seemingly having taken his own life. Minnesotans were fortunate to have had several opportunities to see Hutchison and Frightened Rabbit perform live.

In February 2011, Hutchison played a solo set at First Avenue on a bill shared with Josh Ritter and the Royal City band. At that show, he prefaced the Frightened Rabbit song “Old Old Fashioned” with a partial cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” a song originally recorded live on that very stage by Prince in 1983. A fan-shot video captured the moment.