What music stars will be at the Royal Wedding?

Elton John and all five Spice Girls are depicted in this Legoland model of the Royal Wedding...but only three of the five Spice Girls are actually invited. Awkward. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

The royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle is set to take place tomorrow, May 19. The wedding promises to include many big names, from political figures to athletes and musicians. The couple only invited 600 people to the function, and several well-known musicians are among them. Hoping to watch the wedding? MPR News has everything you need to know.

Elton John

Elton John is one of the musicians that will most likely be attending the royal wedding. He canceled two of his Vegas shows the same weekend as the wedding. Elton John was good friends with Princess Diana of Wales, Prince Harry’s late mother. He performed a rendition of his song “Candle in the Wind,” “Goodbye England’s Rose,” at her funeral.

Joss Stone

Soul singer Joss Stone is expected to be attending the royal wedding. Stone is a longtime friend of Prince Harry and served as an ambassador for his charity Sentebale. Stone gained popularity after her debut 2003 album the Soul Sessions went multi-platinum.

Ellie Goulding

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Ellie Goulding is one of the musicians expected to be attending the royal wedding. Goulding and Harry have stayed friends after their breakup. Goulding performed a cover of Elton John’s “Your Song” at the Royal Wedding of Will and Kate in 2011.

Spice Girls

Rumors of a Spice Girls reunion at the royal wedding had been swirling around ever since Mel B eluded to a reunion on The Real. Since this segment aired in February it has come out that actually only three of the five Spice Girls were invited to the royal wedding. Sorry, Scary and Sporty.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason is confirmed to perform at the royal wedding. Kanneh won the BBC’s Young Musician of The Year award in 2016 at the age of 16 and released his debut album Inspiration earlier this year.

Coldplay

Although not yet confirmed, there have been speculations that perhaps Coldplay will perform at the royal wedding. Prince Harry is a big fan of the band and even joined them on stage for a song when they performed at one of Harry’s charity events.