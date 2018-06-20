First Ave and the Electric Fetus star in new Sylvan Esso ‘Signal’ video

Sylvan Esso perform at First Avenue on Aug. 6, 2017. (Darin Kamnetz for MPR)

Today, Sylvan Esso released a music video for “Signal,” a track on their latest release What Now. Directed by Minnesota native Dan Huiting, the video features footage taken on their What Now Tour from last year, and a few iconic Minnesota symbols shine brightly.

Just a minute and ten seconds into the video, we see a shot of the lines of fans outside First Ave on one of the two sold-out shows last Aug. 6 and 7, followed by clips shot inside during sound check, the band goofing around in the green room with their Glam Doll doughnuts, a cameo by a Prince photo hanging on the wall, and scenes from the show.

About a minute later, there are clips of band members Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn meeting fans at their in-store DJ set at the Electric Fetus on Aug. 7. The electropop duo will be back in Minneapolis for a sold-out show at Surly Brewing Festival Field on July 20.

If you enjoy seeing local landmarks in sweet music videos, check out Tegan and Sara’s clip for “That Girl.”