First Ave and the Electric Fetus star in new Sylvan Esso ‘Signal’ video
Today, Sylvan Esso released a music video for “Signal,” a track on their latest release What Now. Directed by Minnesota native Dan Huiting, the video features footage taken on their What Now Tour from last year, and a few iconic Minnesota symbols shine brightly.
Just a minute and ten seconds into the video, we see a shot of the lines of fans outside First Ave on one of the two sold-out shows last Aug. 6 and 7, followed by clips shot inside during sound check, the band goofing around in the green room with their Glam Doll doughnuts, a cameo by a Prince photo hanging on the wall, and scenes from the show.
About a minute later, there are clips of band members Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn meeting fans at their in-store DJ set at the Electric Fetus on Aug. 7. The electropop duo will be back in Minneapolis for a sold-out show at Surly Brewing Festival Field on July 20.
