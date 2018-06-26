Fourth of July 2018: Where to see fireworks in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond

Richard Perry (CC BY-ND 2.0)

If you personally light it and then it flies or explodes, it’s illegal in Minnesota. You could face fines and confiscation of illegal fireworks. So we made a list of places you can see real fireworks displays this Fourth of July, with event descriptions adapted from those provided by organizers. Click on each city name for further details.

Albert Lea – Bayside Skiers Ski Show at Fountain Lake, fireworks over Fountain Lake at dusk, and an antique car show on Broadway downtown. Fireworks at dusk over Fountain Lake. Old Car Co. Car Show will be on North Broadway.

Alexandria – The always impressive fireworks over Lake Darling have become a signature event of fireworks and fun as Alexandria celebrates the Fourth of July. Star Storm 2018 will be hosted at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center, and can be seen from a multi-lake distance, beginning at sundown.

Apple Valley – Annual Freedom Days parade and fireworks celebration. Starts at 10:00 p.m. on the Fourth at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East.

Blaine – The Fourth of July Fireworks Show is held at the National Sports Center each year. Approximate time of the fireworks is 10:00 pm.

Chanhassen – Participation levels in the Fourth of July celebrations in Prince’s longtime home city top 10,000 people per day (July 2-4). All events are held in downtown Chanhassen at City Center Park, unless noted otherwise.

Coon Rapids – Coon Rapids firefighters host 2018 Fourth of July celebration with food, live music and fireworks.

Delano – All-day celebration featuring 5K race, parade, three-day softball tournament, bingo, and more. Fireworks commence at 10:30 p.m.

Duluth – Bayfront Festival Park provides the best seat in the house for the largest fireworks display in the Upper Midwest brought to you by the City of Duluth. Fireworks start at 10:10 p.m.

Eagan – A parade, carnival, live music by the Trainwreck Trio, and fireworks display at the Eagan Community Center at 10 p.m.

Eden Praire – Enjoy entertainment, food, activities and more throughout the day at Round Lake Park. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Edina – 25-minute firework display at Rosland Park starting promptly at 10 p.m.

Elk River – Fireworks will be set off at sunset and can viewed from Lion John Weicht Park and the surrounding area. No other vendors or events are planned. Rain-out date is evening of July 5.

Faribault – Fireworks begin at dusk — approximately 10 p.m. at North Alexander Park.

Forest Lake – There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9 a.m., a parade, live music from St. Croix Crossing (5:30 p.m.) and Charlie O (8 p.m.), and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Park.

Hastings – On July 1 and 4 from 8:00-11:45 p.m., with a good view for boaters on the St. Croix River.

Lake Minnetonka – The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce produces and hosts the only public 4th of July fireworks event on Lake Minnetonka. Fireworks over Lake Minnetonka begin at dusk.

Lakeville – Inflatables, clowns, live music by IV Play, and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Lakeville North High School. Lawn chairs or blankets suggested to sit on the football practice field and surrounding areas. Fireworks at dusk.

Mankato – Rockin’ Fourth of July is a free event with Red, Hot & Boom fireworks which start at 10 p.m.

Maplewood – The event starts at 4 p.m. in Hazelwood Park. Concessions available. Bring chairs and blankets.

Minneapolis – Each year a spectacular fireworks display concludes the Red, White and Boom Celebration. The fireworks display will be shot off from Water Power Park. There will also be fireworks at Powderhorn Park.

Moorhead – Annual 4th of July Fireworks at MSUM Nemzek Fieldhouse sponsored by the Moorhead Business Association and many prominent businesses in Moorhead. Post Traumatic Funk concert at 9 p.m. and fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Prior Lake – The Prior Lake Association will host its annual boat parade on Wednesday, July 4 at 1 p.m. beginning at Charlie’s on Prior on Upper Prior Lake, followed by a fireworks display on Lower Prior Lake usually after 10 p.m., providing views from almost anywhere north or west of Lakefront Park.

Richfield – The 39th annual Richfield Fourth of July Parade will be held on Wednesday, July 4, 1:00 pm, rain or shine. The parade starts at 70th Street and Harriet Avenue, heads east on 70th Street to 12th Ave.

Rochester – Riverside Concerts presents Chuck Blattner directing the Rochester Concert Band performing a concert in tribute to the anniversary of our country’s independence at the Silver Lake Park soccer field. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Roseville – 10:00 p.m. Fireworks over Bennett Lake.

St. Cloud – 72nd annual Fourth of July celebration featuring fireworks and music in the park presented by Summit Brewing.

St. Louis Park – Fireworks at Aquila Park are a St. Louis Park tradition. Concessions, vendors and a special performance will take place at the park, 7:00-9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at approximately 10 p.m.

St. Paul – Annual fireworks at Harriet Island Park can be seen over most parts of downtown.

St. Peter – 5K, parade, picnic, activities. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Located at Minnesota Square Park.

Waconia – Fireworks will be launched from Lake Waconia Regional Park on July 4th, at dusk — typically 10pm.

White Bear Lake – Fourth of July fireworks, flyover and music at Memorial Beach.

Woodbury – Enjoy music, food, and fireworks all at the HealthEast Sports Center. Fireworks at 10 p.m.