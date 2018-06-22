Friday Five: Early Eyes, Warren Thomas Fenzi, and more new Minnesota music videos

Early Eyes in "Penelope"

Early Eyes – “Penelope”

Early Eyes pay homage to Goosebumps in this spooky, goofy music video — produced by Chris Koza and directed by Charlie Berg & Aaron Yankowiak.

Warren Thomas Fenzi – “Live Outside”

For Warren Thomas Fenzi and friends, performing three songs on the move is a walk in the park. Literally. Fenzi, along with Daniel Chavez (trumpet), Karl Remus (guitar/vocals), Bailey “26” Cogan (glockenspiel/percussion/vocals), and Christian Wheeler (percussion) perform a short set on and around the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, from “Live Outside” to “Ever Turning” to “While We Still Can.”

Ced Linus – “Fences”

Mary Hall and Ced Linus went to South Dakota to shoot this Summer Sessions (Session 2) video.

Almighty American – “Dead Stars”

Almighty American — aka Michael Gay — released Somewhere Ride last year. “Dead Stars” is its opening track, now out in music video form. Catch Almighty American at the Turf Club on Saturday or on August 5, opening for Margo Price, in Rochester.

Stacy K – “Feels Good”

Stacy K gathers a crowd to dance and — well, feel good in this sunny video. “Feels Good” is a single from her upcoming album.