Friday Five: Mayda, Lizzo, and more new Minnesota music videos

Mayda in "Justice"

Mayda – “Justice”

When trouble befalls a couple of kids, they turn to a taekwondo expert — played by Mayda — for empowerment. The video is cute, but the song is what’ll keep you coming back. Catch Mayda tonight at the Cedar Cultural Center or performing her show ReMayda’d 2.0 from July 12-15 at the Bryant-Lake Bowl.

Lizzo – “Boys”

Lizzo‘s recent Pride bop celebrates boys of all kinds. Shot in black and white (just like the 1977 photos of Prince that Lizzo references here), the video is a sexy confection dedicated to the dudes among us.

Sims x Air Credits x Icetep – “Hologramme”

Sims, Air Credits, and Icetep announced some big news this week: they’ve recorded a collaborative album called Artería Verité, and they’ll release it on August 3 via Doomtree Records. “Hologramme” is the first single.

Prof – “Light Work”

Prof keeps the goofy music videos coming. This one’s directed by Dave Wilson, featuring a whole slew of “famous actors” playing Prof and his posse. If you want to see the real men in the flesh, head to Prof Outdoors 5 on September 8 at the Cabooze Outdoor Plaza.

Seafarer – “Judson Bottom”

Psych rock band Seafarer release a video for “Judson Bottom” from their 2017 album Seafarer. See the band at the Eagles #34 on July 6.