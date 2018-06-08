Friday Five: Swamp Dogg (feat. Justin Vernon), Strange Relations, and more new Minnesota music videos

Swamp Dogg – “I’ll Pretend (feat. Guitar Shorty & Justin Vernon)”

“You might not know, Marijuana Deathsquads is also in the movie business,” the group tweeted on Thursday. Ryan Olson and Isaac Gale directed this music video for Swamp Dogg, a soul singer who has announced his next album: Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune. Justin Vernon and Guitar Shorty feature on this supercharged track.

Strange Relations – “Sure”

Strange Relations — aka Casey Sowa (drums/vocals) and Maro Helgeson (bass/synth) — share this sweeping video for their song “Sure,” off last year’s album Editorial You. James Christenson made the video, and Kelvin Wailey dance.

Sass – “Spoiled By Rotten”

Sass have shared the lead single to their debut album, Chew Toy, which is due out this summer. In the meantime, get gorey with this off-kilter music video, which the band says is “about isolation and finding friends.” Jonah Castañeda Barry directed, edited, and shot the video.

A.M. Stryker – “Burning Down The Wheel”

If you’ve never heard A.M. Stryker sing before, get ready. This Minneapolis singer/songwriter has one of the richest bass voices in town.

Soundset 2018 recap video

Soak in positive energy as this Soundset recap video takes you from the Main Stage to the skate ramp to the middle of the crowd. Whether you sweat it out at the fairgrounds or not, you’ll enjoy spotting famous and/or friendly faces. (Of course, you can read The Current’s take on the festival here.)