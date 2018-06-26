Kim Gordon, Dev Hynes, and Mike Lewis featured in 2018 Liquid Music Series

Kim Gordon and Dimitri Chamblas are collaborating on a piece for this year's Liquid Music Series. (Photo by Manuela Dalle, courtesy Liquid Music)

Sponsor

Sponsor

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, in partnership with the Walker Art Center, has announced the 2018-19 season of Liquid Music, with names on the roster including Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes; Kim Gordon; and Mike Lewis (Andrew Bird, Bon Iver, Happy Apple).

This marks Liquid Music’s seventh season. The music series has become a staple in the Twin Cities, always comprising a diverse and illustrious cast of collaborators and pushing the boundaries of contemporary chamber music. This year, Liquid Music has curated a range of composers, choreographers, artists, and musicians from jazz visionaries to punk rock veterans.

Dev Hynes, who releases music under the moniker Blood Orange, is teaming up with legendary composer Philip Glass. The Grammy Award-winning Third Coast Percussion ensemble will perform works by the two musicians on Dec. 9 at St. Paul’s Ordway Concert Hall. Although Hynes and Glass may seem like an unlikely pairing, the two have collaborated in recent years. Hynes has spoken about his love of Glass’s music, and in 2016, he played Glass’s “Metamorphosis” during a live session with SiriusXM. Hynes also sat down with Glass to chat about his musical trajectory for NPR Music.

French choreographer/dancer/curator and CalArts Dean Dimitri Chamblas is collaborating with famed punk rocker Kim Gordon to create a “highly experimental evening of improvisatory music and movement.” The event takes place on Monday and Tuesday March 4-5 at the American Swedish Institute’s Turnblad Mansion. The performance was created specifically for the space, and invites its audience to explore the American Swedish Insitute’s exhibits.

Minneapolis-based composer, saxophone player, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Lewis has performed with Andrew Bird, Bon Iver, and Happy Apple, and is now working alongside dancer and choreographer Eva Mohn to create a piece for Liquid Music. Their work touches upon themes of “chance, daily mystery, and meaning.” (A highlight of Liquid Music’s 2017-18 season was Bon Iver’s collaboration with TU Dance at the Palace Theatre.)

Other artists taking part in Liquid Music events include UK-based electronic duo Darkstar and jazz pianist Vijay Iyer. Here is the full schedule of events:

Hanna Benn and Deantoni Parks: Procession (world premiere)

Sun, Sept 23, 2018 7:00 p.m.

Machine Shop, Minneapolis

Philip Glass and Dev Hynes for Third Coast Percussion

Sun, Dec 9, 2018 7:00 p.m.

Oardway Concert Hall, St. Paul

Jennifer Koh: Limitless with Tyshawn Sorey and Vijay Iyer

Wed, Jan 9, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul

Pekka Kuusisto: Tuning Meditation

Sat, Jan 19, 2019 3:00 pm.

Walker Art Center Gallery 3, Minneapolis

Ashwini Ramaswamy: Let the Crows Come

Mon, Feb 11, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Parkway Theater, Minneapolis

Kim Gordon & Dimitri Chamblas

Mon-Tues, Mar 4-5, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Turnblad Mansion, American Swedish Institute

ModernMedieval: The Living World (world premieres)

Fri-Sat, Mar 22-23, 2019 8:00 p.m.

Summit Center for Arts & Innovation, St. Paul

Double Header: New Music and Dance Duos (World Premieres)

Dustin O’Halloran & Fukiko Takase: 1001

Mike Lewis & Eva Mohn

(Each duo will fill half the evening, divided by an intermission)

Wed-Thurs, Apr 18-19, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Lab Theater, Minneapolis

James McVinnie and Darkstar (World Premiere)

Sat, May 4, 2019 8:00 p.m.

Northrop Auditorium, Minneapolis

Colleen Cowie runs the blog Pass The Mic.