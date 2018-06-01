Listen: Lizzo and Big Freedia team up on new song ‘Karaoke’

Sponsor

Sponsor

Lizzo is featured on a track on Big Freedia’s newest EP, 3rd Ward Bounce. The upbeat track is called “Karaoke.” Lizzo sings in the pre-chorus and the chorus. The song opens the five-track EP.

Big Freedia is a musician from New Orleans who gained popularity in 2010 after her album Big Freedia Hitz Vol. 1 was re-released. She’s starred in a reality show and has written a book called God Save the Queen Diva.

She’s known as “the Queen of Bounce,” a twerkable, high-energy genre that originated in New Orleans in the late 1980s. In the last few years, Big Freedia has been featured on bounce-inspired songs like “Nice for What” by Drake and “Formation” by Beyoncé.

When Freedia announced the new EP last month, she described Lizzo as “a force,” adding, “She’s not the usual type of artist.”

Lizzo’s most recent local show was an opening slot for Haim last month at the Palace Theatre.