Make Music Day to celebrate grassroots creativity in Twin Cities on June 21

Accordionathon in front of the Minnesota State Capitol at Twin Cities Make Music Day 2017. (courtesy event organizers)

Musicians and music lovers alike will be spread out across the Twin Cities to celebrate Make Music Day next Thursday, June 21.

Make Music Twin Cities is part of the global Make Music Day celebration that started in 1982 in France. Last year over 800 cities around the world participated. The Twin Cities are participating for a third year. The celebration is taking place on the longest day of the year, the summer solstice.

Vega Productions, a non-profit focused on increasing access to music education, is responsible for the celebration.

The day is marked by activities around the city that musicians can perform in and that music lovers can watch. Musicians can register to perform and based on their needs they are placed at a location. Registration closes June 15. All events are free and open to the public. A full list of events is available here, but some of the big events are below; event descriptions are from a press release.

Sousapalooza

Where: Lake Harriet Bandshell

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

What: Band instrumentalists join together to perform the famous marches of John Philip Sousa, as part of the Minneapolis Music and Movies in the Parks series.

Accordionathon

Where: Minnehaha Bandshell

When: 7-8 p.m.

What: Join other Accordionists to celebrate the music of Minnesota in this picturesque setting. For all levels, from beginners to virtuosos.

Kingfield Porchfest

Where: Porches and lawns in the Kingfield neighborhood, Minneapolis (36th – 46th Street South / Lyndale Avenue – 35W)

When: 6:00- 9:00 p.m.

What: Take a walk around this charming neighborhood, and hear local musicians of all kinds fill the porches and front lawns of private homes with the sweet sounds of summertime music.

Acoustic Jams at Sarah Jane’s Music School

Where: Sarah Jane’s Music School, 2522 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

When: 7-8 p.m.

What: Bring your acoustic instruments, voices, and friends to jam on classic songs. Booklets will be provided at the event.

Adult Karaoke Party at Sarah Jane’s Music School

Where: Sarah Jane’s Music School, 2522 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

When: 8:30- 10 p.m.

What: Bring your A game to this unpredictable and unscripted karaoke session.

MN Opera at the Ballpark

Where: CHS Field

When: 7:05 p.m.

What: Join Minnesota Opera’s Voices of Opera and Project Opera choruses for a very musical baseball game.

Music @ MSP Airport

Where: Republic Minneapolis Stage at Terminal 1, Concourse D, Bloomington

When: 6-8 p.m.

What: This year even the airport is getting in on the fun. Enjoy dinner while local musicians entertain.