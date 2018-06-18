McNally Smith auctioning 3,000+ items including Prince mural, many instruments

Murals of Prince and Bob Dylan are among the items for sale at the former McNally Smith College of Music. (Grafe Auction)

When McNally Smith College of Music abruptly shut its doors late last year, hundreds of people were displaced. The institution listed financial trouble and low enrollment as the reasons for the swift closure.

Since then, the college has sat empty on Exchange Street in downtown St. Paul. Because everything ended so quickly, everyone was left to wonder as to what would happen to all of the college’s instruments, furniture, decorations, and other miscellaneous items.

This week, that question is being answered. Over the course of three days, Grafe Auctions will be hosting an auction for McNally Smith. There will be over 3,000 items up for grabs, including “music recording, mixing and sound equipment, Yamaha grand and baby grand pianos…speakers and amplifiers, guitars and other stringed instruments, keyboards, percussion pieces and sets, microphones, Apple computers, sheet music and full music library…desks, furniture, workstations, office equipment, and more!” according to the auction’s website.

While most of the items are instruments and technical equipment, the auction also includes decorations including murals of Prince and Bob Dylan. Need more cowbell? There’s a whole bin of them, with bids starting at $60.

Bidding will take place June 20-22 (both online and on site), and the public is invited to the former McNally Smith campus today, June 18, from 1-6 p.m. and again tomorrow, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to view the items in person before purchasing.