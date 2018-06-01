Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar featured in Maroon 5 video

It's okay, Adam, it's hard to look cool compared to Ilhan.

Sponsor

Sponsor

Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minneapolis) is featured in a music video for “Girls Like You,” a new single Maroon 5 released with Cardi B on Thursday, May 31. The video features prominent women dancing behind Maroon 5’s frontman, Adam Levine.

When Omar tweeted about being invited to participate in the video by Levine she said, “You have no choice but to say yes!” She thanked him and the other women for the incredible experience she had.

Omar made headlines in Minnesota and around the country in 2016, when she became the first Somali-American Muslim legislator elected to office in the United States.

You can see Omar dancing in “Girls Like You” at 3:50. Other women featured in the video include J-Lo, Ellen DeGeneres, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, and many more.

Simone Cazares is a student at Saint Paul College. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.