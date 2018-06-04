Rare Canadian pressing of Prince’s Black Album surfaces on Discogs

via Discogs

A previously unknown original Canadian pressing of Prince’s The Black Album has surfaced on Discogs. Yes, an original pressing of Prince’s album that he had planned to release in 1987, then decided not to. The postponement of the album led to Warner Bros. destroying 500,000 copies, and only a handful are known to survive. A single U.S. copy of The Black Album — one of five found in a closet — sold for over $42,000 back in February.

The selling price of the Canadian copy on Discogs is $27,500 (in American dollars). It’s only been played two or three times, giving it a near-mint condition rating. The original inner sleeve is included, and it features handwritten pressing plant notations. The album was ultimately released in 1994, but original 1987 copies remain among vinyl collectors’ rarest prizes.