Top ten new Minnesota State Fair foods that sound like band names

Leinie Lodge Bandshell at the Minnesota State Fair, photographed in 2016. (Nate Ryan/MPR) Food photos courtesy Minnesota State Fair.

Bananas Foster French Toast

These ska sensations will have you skankin’ through the Midway all night long.

UpNorth Puff Pasty

This Ely rapper will have you nodding your head with his bold lyrics and bouncing beats built on polka samples.

Shrimp Ceviche

This jazz guitar quartet will wow you with their fleet-fingered renditions of Ritchie Valens’s “La Bamba,” Hank Williams’s “Jambalaya,” and the Lonely Island’s “I’m On a Boat.”

Nordic Waffles

Who says a traditional Norwegian folk ensemble can’t also be a jam band? Settle in for Dag Larsen’s epic seljefløyte solo on “Truckin’.”

Rainbow Cloud Roll

It’s a little hard for this chamber pop orchestra to squeeze onto the Leinie Lodge stage — especially with full choir — but it takes a village to perform their epic concept album Strawberry Superman.

Burger Flight

A ’50s pop cover band on roller skates? Yes, even the drummer has a specially engineered kickdrum that allows him to keep the beat while executing precise maneuvers. Heads-up if you’re going to a show: the first three rows are “the ketchup zone.”

Sweetie Cakes

This acoustic duo will melt you with their melodies and make you smile with their sassy sense of humor.

Earth Wings

It’s a soul explosion! Fresh and funky, this brassy band will help you burn off that gluten.

Messy Giuseppe

We can’t tell you who’s in this supergroup, but we can guarantee at least four drummers, six laptops, and two Wisconsinites.

Irish Tater Kegs

O’Gara’s had better book this fiddle-bass-bodhrán power trio for their closing night, because they are going to blow. The. Roof. Off!

For actual information about these and more new State Fair foods, hit up MPR News.