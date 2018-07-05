ArcStone to host concert series feat. PaviElle, Gaelynn Lea, Chris Koza, more

PaviElle, photographed at The Current in 2017. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

ArcStone Technologies, a digital agency in Minneapolis, will be hosting a monthly concert series from July 6 to Nov. 6. The series kicks off with artists David Huckfelt and Adam Levy, with other artists including PaviElle, Gaelynn Lea, Chris Koza, Ben Lubeck, and the Hunts.

While it might seem odd to have a concert series in an office building, ArcStone’s Youa Vang said the company wanted to create an intimate environment for musicians and their fans. (Vang also occasionally contributes to this blog on a freelance basis.)

“We want a space that’s just for listening. If you go to a show at a busy venue or at a bar, there are people talking in the back or they’re there to drink or just to see their friends, it all depends,” Vang said. “So we wanted a space that was going to encourage people to listen and enjoy what the artists have to say versus being there for other purposes.”

The ArcStone concert series is open to the public, but with only 60 seats available, Vang said the company expects the concerts to sell out fast. Tickets for each show are available on the agency’s website for $30 each, with all of the profits going to the musicians.

Simone Cazares is a student at Saint Paul College. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.