Friday Five: Dessa, DENNY, and more new Minnesota music videos

Dessa - "Fire Drills"

In Dessa‘s “Fire Drills,” kids toss dress-up aside in favor of grander adventures. Director Irene Kotnik filmed this video in Berlin.

DENNY – “she gonna eat your heart out”

Most of us have complicated relationships with the internet. Few of us moreso than DENNY, a Minneapolis trio who warn, “she’ll eat your heart out.”

Dwynell Roland – “Down”

Dwynell Roland pays a visit to Dr. Brian Oake, Ph.D. in “Down,” a video by Morningside Films.

Juniper Douglas – “Promiseland Bakery”

Juniper Douglas go in search of “the rock.” Do they find it? Find out yourself. This Labor Day weekend, Juniper Douglas will host a music festival called “The Grocery Store” at the Southern Theater.

Maksha – “Choices”

It’s EP release day for St. Paul producer Maksha, whose Ameliorate just came out via AWAL. Get a taste through “Choices,” a bite-sized electronic track.