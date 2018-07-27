Friday Five: Lizea Harper, Longshot & Lazerbeak, and more new Minnesota music videos

Lizea Harper in "Fire Escape"

Sponsor

Sponsor

Lizea Harper – “Fire Escape”

Lizea Harper watches from the wall as a house party unfolds. Mercies May directed and edited “Fire Escape” for Strange and Distant Pictures.

Longshot & Lazerbeak – “Going Home”

Longshot returns to Chicago in “Going Home.” Directed by Adad, the video shares a fond look at the biggest city in the Midwest.

Nazeem & Spencer Joles – “Pablo”

Any art piece named after Picasso has a lot to live up to. This video features Nazeem & Spencer Joles at their weirdest yet, wearing masks and cutting to, well…this one should be marked NSFW.

Katia Cardenias – “There Will Never Be Another You”

Katia Cardenas takes us to the lounge in this track from her EP I’ll Se Seeing You. Shot at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis, “There Will Never Be Like You” is a cover of Harry Warren and Mack Gordon’s 1942 song, which Nat King Cole, Chet Baker, Frank Sinatra, and more helped make famous. See the music video and a lot more music at Icehouse on July 31.

Good Morning Bedlam – “Pretty Papers”

Good Morning Bedlam traveled from Minneapolis to a beach south of San Francisco to film this one-shot video. “Pretty Papers” comes from their album Like Kings, released today.